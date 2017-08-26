 clock menu more-arrow no yes
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

Fantasy football rankings 2017: Defense/special teams

With the preseason past the midway point, we update the 2017 rankings for the top fantasy defenses/special teams.

By Jason Marcum Updated
/ new

In today’s offensively-geared NFL, defense is often a forgotten aspect of the game we love. That includes fantasy football, where the defense is often addressed towards the end of drafts with little-to-no value placed upon.

Even so, this part of your roster can be as important as any single position, depending on how much your league gives points for defensive stats. Most leagues use settings that have defenses scoring like a good RB2 or WR2. Finding a defense that consistently produces like one is a tall task, which is why many experts stream defenses throughout the season.

That can be very favorable if you play the waiver wire right. Problem is, if someone else claims a defense you were targeting, you could get stuck playing the New York Jets vs. the New England Patriots or Atlanta Falcons.

Let us help you solve your defensive questions with a fresh set of fantasy rankings for defenses and special teams.

Defense/special teams rankings, preseason Week 3

(SK: Scott Kaliska; JG: Jeff Goldberg; DG: Derek Gordon; AW: Alex Welch; ZS: Zach Senvisky; JM: Jason Marcum)

Preseason D/ST rankings

Rk Consensus SK JG DG AW ZS JM
Rk Consensus SK JG DG AW ZS JM
1 Denver Broncos 1 2 2 1 3 2
2 Houston Texans 2 4 3 3 2 3
3 Arizona Cardinals 6 1 1 4 9 1
4 Seattle Seahawks 3 3 7 2 1 7
5 Minnesota Vikings 5 6 5 6 6 5
6 New England Patriots 7 7 6 7 4 6
7 New York Giants 9 8 4 8 5 4
8 Kansas City Chiefs 4 5 14 5 7 13
9 Carolina Panthers 8 9 9 11 13 9
10 Jacksonville Jaguars 10 12 8 10 12 8
11 Baltimore Ravens 14 10 10 12 8 10
12 Los Angeles Rams 11 11 11 9 20 11
13 Philadelphia Eagles 12 14 15 13 11 15
14 Pittsburgh Steelers 13 13 13 14 15 14
15 Cincinnati Bengals 16 15 16 16 16 16
16 Oakland Raiders 17 16 17 17 14 19
17 Los Angeles Chargers 15 17 12 21 -- 12
18 Miami Dolphins 21 19 18 18 17 18
19 Tennessee Titans 23 18 19 22 19 17
20 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19 25 20 19 21 21
21 Dallas Cowboys 25 21 22 24 10 23
22 Green Bay Packers 18 20 -- 15 25 --
23 Atlanta Falcons 20 24 -- 20 22 20
24 Buffalo Bills 22 23 25 23 24 22
25 Washington 24 -- 24 -- 18 24
Detroit Lions -- 22 23 -- 23 25
San Francisco 49ers -- -- 21 -- -- --
New York Jets -- -- -- 25 -- --