The fantasy football season is approaching fast. Unfortunately, we’re still left with some major questions marks with key players as we commence our final fantasy drafts.

Among the biggest fantasy contributors facing major concerns include Andrew Luck (shoulder), Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), Leonard Fournette (foot), and Ezekiel Elliott (suspension). This has made it quite challenging to have a fantasy draft you feel confident about.

Even if you don’t feel good about those aforementioned names, there is still a wealth of great players to build a championship contender with. Heck, the No. 1 overall fantasy player is likely to be David Johnson. He has made it through the preseason unscathed thus far and is primed for a fantasy MVP-caliber season.

However, Johnson wasn’t always the consensus top pick with Elliott also poised for a monster year. However, a six-game suspension for Elliott really muddies up his draft waters. At this time, it’s best to conduct your fantasy drafts and treat Elliott as though his six-game ban will stick.

Now, here is a look at our rankings of the top 150 fantasy players.

Overall rankings, preseason Week 3

(SK: Scott Kaliska; JG: Jeff Goldberg; DG: Derek Gordon; AW: Alex Welch; ZS: Zach Senvisky; JM: Jason Marcum)