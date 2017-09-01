Fantasy football 2017: Performance of rookie wide receivers in preseason Week 4

The NFL trial run is over. Rosters will soon be cut down to 53 as teams get ready to kick off the season. The preseason provided a glimpse of what is to come for many teams and a preview of how the newest rookie class will impact the league.

Fantasy owners are also getting ready for the start of their regular season. Whether your draft has passed or is coming up, there is still time to make some moves to ensure a winning season. Want to know which rookies to roll the dice on? Here is a look at how some of the most notable rookies performed in the final preseason game and how they can help or hurt your fantasy chances.

Corey Davis , Tennessee Titans

We did not see any preseason action from the fifth-overall pick in the draft. Davis suffered a hamstring injury early in camp that kept him on the sidelines. Regardless, the Titans are confident that their first pick in the draft will suit up for Week 1. Davis warmed up on the field before the final preseason game and is coming off a strong week of practice.

Davis will be slow to make a mark in fantasy early. While his talent is undeniable, missing all of the preseason games means he will have to learn on the job. He is also competing with some battle-tested veterans for targets. Owners should not have high expectations early. He is a WR3 option right now, but he has the potential to be a WR1 by midseason.

Zay Jones , Buffalo Bills

Jones has emerged from the preseason as the rookie receiver to watch. Part talent and part circumstance, the second-round pick went from buried on the depth chart to the top deep threat in Buffalo overnight. There seems to be no ceiling for Jones in terms of targets and until some guys get healthy, namely Jordan Matthews, the rookie from East Carolina is in position to be the most impactful wideout from the 2017 rookie class.

Jones has a ton of fantasy upside in any type of league due to all the circumstances in Buffalo. Owners should not have any hesitations with the 37th-overall pick. Considering Tyrod Taylor’s numbers and the depleted receiving core, Jones should start the season with a bang.

John Ross , Cincinnati Bengals

It was a rough summer for Ross. The ninth-overall pick left the final preseason game with a left knee injury after grabbing one 6-yard catch and rushing for 25 yards on one carry. Ross suffered a shoulder injury early in camp that sidelined him for the first two preseason games. He made a silent debut in Week 3 of the preseason.

Ross is a special talent who is attractive for fantasy. The Bengals were looking to design plays to cater to the first-rounders speed, but all that will be put on hold for a while now. Owners should allow Ross some time to recover and develop before they expect to see a lot of production. He is worth stashing on the bench for dynasty owners.

ArDarius Stewart , New York Jets

Stewart had a quiet preseason finale. Playing limited time, he was targeted once and ended the night with no catches. Nevertheless, Stewart is another rookie poised to contribute big early. In the third preseason game, he showcased his talent, catching five passes for 82 years and two touchdowns. The 79th overall pick also finds himself in the spotlight, with veteran wideout Quincy Enunwa out for the season.

Stewart is another rookie who, ready or not, will have to step up early and that is good for his fantasy stock. There is no need to reach too high to get Stewart. The Jets have one of those offenses that is not trustworthy. Still, keep an eye on Stewart. He can be a smart waiver pickup in the right situation.