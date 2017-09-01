Fantasy football 2017: Performance of rookie running backs in preseason Week 4

The NFL trial run is over. Rosters will soon be cut down to 53 as teams get ready to kick off the season. The preseason provided a glimpse of what is to come for many teams and a preview of how the newest rookie class will impact the league.

Fantasy owners are also getting for the start of their regular season. Whether your draft has passed or is coming up, there is still time to make some moves to ensure a winning season. Want to know which rookies to roll the dice on? Here is a look at how some of the most notable rookies performed in the final preseason game and how they can help or hurt your fantasy chances.

Dalvin Cook , Minnesota Vikings

Cook emerged as the top back early in camp over a banged up Latavius Murray and never relinquished the starting role. He was a solid producer in the preseason carrying the ball 17 times for 70 yards through three games. Cook’s biggest challenge heading into the regular season will be running behind an iffy offensive line.

Owners have a big talent with Cook on their roster. The 41st overall pick has a lot of upside, but he will have to overcome a couple hurdles before he can be a true RB1. First, there is no certainty with the Vikings offensive line and second Murray could take away key goal-line carries now that he is healthy. Still, Cook is a mid round stud.

Kareem Hunt , Kansas City Chiefs

Trading up to draft Hunt turned out to be a very wise decision. The third round pick finished the preseason with 18 carries for 79 yards. He is a solid talent that fits well into the Chiefs offense and with Spencer Ware out for the season, Hunt’s skills will be needed right out of the gate.

Hunt is in a prime position to hit RB1 status quickly. He has been named the featured back in Kansas City, a run focused team with a quarterback that loves to throw a check down pass. Look for the 86th overall pick to put up big numbers this season, especially in PPR leagues.

Leonard Fournette , Jacksonville Jaguars

Fournette was the biggest rushing prospect in the draft and is the most sought out rookie rusher in fantasy this season. He missed a lot of preseason action with a chronic foot injury but managed to put up nine carries for 31 yards and a touchdown in the exhibition games. The fourth overall pick is expected to be fully healthy for the Jaguars Week 1 matchup against Houston.

Fournette will carry most of the rushing load in Jacksonville and that is the main reason his fantasy stock is so high. There are some challenges ahead though. For starters, the rookie is not a great pass catcher, so he might not be the best option in PPR leagues. Secondly, his offensive line is weak and the Jaguars tend to fall behind in games and then resort to throwing the ball to catch up. Both issues mean limited production for Fournette. Still, with 15 to 20 guaranteed touches per game, he is a low-end RB1 as long as he can stay healthy.

Christian McCaffrey , Carolina Panthers

The Panthers have the perfect complement to veteran Jonathan Stewart in McCaffrey. The eighth overall pick was stellar this preseason rushing 17 times for 87 yards and touchdown and adding three catches for 51 yards in the passing game.

McCaffrey is a PPR stud. Hands down, he is the best pass-catching back in this rookie class. He ceiling is up in the air in standard leagues as the first rounder is a smaller back that is expected to share the rushing load with Stewart. Regardless, McCaffrey is a great late fourth or fifth round back that should be explosive for the Panthers this season.