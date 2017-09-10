Fantasy football start/sit advice, Week 1: Terrance West

The Baltimore Ravens should rely heavily on Terrance West when they face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1.

Not only is West the top running back, but he will face a Bengals defense without two of its best defenders in Vontaze Burfict (suspension) and Shawn Williams (elbow). They also lost starting linebacker Karlos Dansby and starting nose tackle Domata Peko in free agency this year.

That has Cincinnati ripe for West to have a field day against. It also helps that Joe Flacco is working his way back from a back injury that sidelined him for the past month, so Baltimore likely relies heavily on the ground game this week. Expect West to get a major workload at Cincinnati.

Fantasy Impact: West will face a Bengals defense that ranked 23rd in yards per carry allowed in 2016. With all of their losses, they figure to be worse than that in Week 1, so West should have one of his better games of 2017 this week.

Recommendation: Start