Fantasy football start/sit advice, Week 1: Jonathan Stewart

Christian McCaffrey is the future of the Carolina Panthers backfield. However, Jonathan Stewart is still expected to have a major role in this offense.

After all, you rarely see NFL teams give a full workload to a rookie like McCaffrey early in the regular season, especially when a veteran like Stewart is there. Expect both players to get a heavy amount of touches in Week 1 vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

The good thing is both players can complement each other and get plenty of touches, especially against a 49ers team that could have one of the NFL’s worst defenses again in 2017.

Fantasy Impact: Expect Stewart to get a lot of short-yardage and goal-line carries against a vulnerable 49ers defense, which allowed the most fantasy points to running backs in 2016. You typically should not start Stewart, but the 49ers should offer a lot of chances for him to produce.

Recommendation: Start