Fantasy football start/sit advice, Week 1: Matt Forte

Coming into the 2017 season, Matt Forte is one of the harder guys to project in fantasy football.

Forte is easily the best running back for the New York Jets, but Bilal Powell was the featured back toward the end of the 2016 season. With the Jets in a complete rebuild, conventional wisdom suggests they will give more touches to the younger Powell and slowly phase out the veteran Forte.

That makes Forte a tough fantasy projection in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, who also are in rebuilding mode.

Fantasy Impact: Forte will face a Bills defense that allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to running backs in 2016. That included a monster game by Forte, which was the second-best fantasy game a running back had against Buffalo, trailing only Le’Veon Bell. It is a major risk to start Forte, but it also offers a high reward if he gets enough touches.

Recommendation: Start