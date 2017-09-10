NFL Sunday is finally here! The NFL returned on Thursday with the Kansas City Chiefs stunning upset of the New England Patriots, but today is the big day for fantasy football. There are 12 games featuring 24 teams, which means you’ll get a strong idea of where your team stands after one week by the time the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants wrap up the day.

The SB Nation Fantasy War Room will be live today until the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoffs, answering all your fantasy football questions. It’s time to get your lineups sorted out, so drop your questions in here. If you can’t see the comments at the bottom of the article, click here. The War Room is running from 4-8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

The big news today is the fact that the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins will not be playing due to Hurricane Irma. Make sure and remove all your Bucs and Dolphins for today. The other notable news of the weekend is that Ezekiel Elliott won a temporary restraining order that will allow him to play until his suspension lawsuit is resolved. The NFL may appeal the order, but he will be playing for the foreseeable future.

Today’s war room will feature fantasy analyst Zachary Senvisky answering questions. Drop in the comments with any questions you have to get ready for your fantasy drafts and the 2017 fantasy football season!

