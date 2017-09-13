Editor’s update: It was a relatively quiet night for tight ends on Thursday Night Football, with Tyler Eifert leading the way with three receptions for 42 yards. With TNF in our rear view mirror, we have struck through Bengals and Texans players to clear up the rankings for you a little bit.

In case you forgot, Week 1 reminded us just how volatile the tight end position can be in fantasy football. The big three tight ends in particular had a rough week as Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce, and Jordan Reed all failed to find the end zone or even surpass 50 receiving yards. Even Greg Olsen started the season with a dud against a rebuilding 49ers defense. Conversely, Zach Ertz, Jesse James, and Austin Hooper all had terrific performances, but, as we’ve learned, things change quickly in TE land and betting on consistency can only lead to swearing and heartburn.

Week 2 offers a better matchup for Gronkowski, but Reed and Kelce will still have their work cut out for them. You’ll want to keep your eye on Coby Fleener, who has a larger workload with Willie Snead out. He has a date with the Patriots on Sunday, and there should be plenty of fantasy points to go around. Perennial sleeper Eric Ebron was nearly invisible against a tough Cardinals defense, but he plays the Giants, who allowed a 75-year-old Jason Witten to go for 59 yards and a touchdown.

For the streamers and daily fantasy players looking for a cheap and available option, I’m staying on the Charles Clay bandwagon again in Week 2. He was heavily targeted in the red zone during Week 1, and I can see the Bills having to air out the ball against the Panthers. Evan Engram is also an attractive option coming off a pedestrian debut, but the Lions’ defense doesn’t exactly put fear in anyone’s heart ... except for Carson Palmer.

Below are the tight end rankings for Week 2. If you have a question please leave a comment and we’ll be happy to help you figure out your best option.

Tight end rankings, Week 2

(SK: Scott Kaliska; JG: Jeff Goldberg; DG: Derek Gordon; KB: Kyle Bennett ZS: Zach Senvisky; JM: Jason Marcum)