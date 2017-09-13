 clock menu more-arrow no yes
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

Fantasy football rankings, 2017: Tight ends for Week 2

New, comments

The SB Nation fantasy staff rounds up the rankings for the top 25 tight ends for Week 2.

By Derek Gordon Updated
/ new
Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Editor’s update: It was a relatively quiet night for tight ends on Thursday Night Football, with Tyler Eifert leading the way with three receptions for 42 yards. With TNF in our rear view mirror, we have struck through Bengals and Texans players to clear up the rankings for you a little bit.

In case you forgot, Week 1 reminded us just how volatile the tight end position can be in fantasy football. The big three tight ends in particular had a rough week as Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce, and Jordan Reed all failed to find the end zone or even surpass 50 receiving yards. Even Greg Olsen started the season with a dud against a rebuilding 49ers defense. Conversely, Zach Ertz, Jesse James, and Austin Hooper all had terrific performances, but, as we’ve learned, things change quickly in TE land and betting on consistency can only lead to swearing and heartburn.

Week 2 offers a better matchup for Gronkowski, but Reed and Kelce will still have their work cut out for them. You’ll want to keep your eye on Coby Fleener, who has a larger workload with Willie Snead out. He has a date with the Patriots on Sunday, and there should be plenty of fantasy points to go around. Perennial sleeper Eric Ebron was nearly invisible against a tough Cardinals defense, but he plays the Giants, who allowed a 75-year-old Jason Witten to go for 59 yards and a touchdown.

For the streamers and daily fantasy players looking for a cheap and available option, I’m staying on the Charles Clay bandwagon again in Week 2. He was heavily targeted in the red zone during Week 1, and I can see the Bills having to air out the ball against the Panthers. Evan Engram is also an attractive option coming off a pedestrian debut, but the Lions’ defense doesn’t exactly put fear in anyone’s heart ... except for Carson Palmer.

Below are the tight end rankings for Week 2. If you have a question please leave a comment and we’ll be happy to help you figure out your best option.

Tight end rankings, Week 2

(SK: Scott Kaliska; JG: Jeff Goldberg; DG: Derek Gordon; KB: Kyle Bennett ZS: Zach Senvisky; JM: Jason Marcum)

TE rankings, Week 2

Rk Consensus Tm Opp SK JG DG KB ZS JM
Rk Consensus Tm Opp SK JG DG KB ZS JM
1 Rob Gronkowski NE @ NO 1 1 1 1 1 1
2 Travis Kelce KC vs. PHI 2 2 4 2 2 4
3 Jimmy Graham SEA vs. SF 4 3 2 4 6 2
4 Zach Ertz PHI @ KC 5 4 3 3 7 3
5 Greg Olsen CAR vs. BUF 3 7 5 6 3 5
6 Jordan Reed WAS @ LAR 6 5 7 5 4 7
7 Kyle Rudolph MIN @ PIT 7 9 10 9 5 9
8 Martellus Bennett GB @ ATL 9 8 9 8 9 8
9 Charles Clay BUF @ CAR 13 6 6 7 14 6
10 Coby Fleener NO vs. NE 11 11 11 11 8 11
11 Delanie Walker TEN @ JAC 8 12 12 12 11 10
12 Eric Ebron DET @ NYG 16 10 8 10 15 12
13 Cameron Brate TB vs. CHI 17 13 16 15 17 13
14 Tyler Eifert CIN vs. HOU 10 16 18 17 13 17
15 Austin Hooper ATL vs. GB 12 18 17 16 10 18
16 Jared Cook OAK vs. NYJ 18 14 13 13 21 16
17 Jason Witten DAL @ DEN 15 17 15 18 19 15
18 Jesse James PIT vs. MIN 24 15 14 14 22 14
19 Hunter Henry LAC vs. MIA 14 21 23 22 12 20
20 C.J. Fiedorowicz HOU @ CIN -- 20 19 19 18 19
21 Jack Doyle IND vs. ARI 23 19 20 20 20 23
22 Evan Engram NYG vs. DET 20 23 24 24 16 24
23 Julius Thomas MIA @ LAC 22 22 22 21 24 21
23 Antonio Gates LAC vs. MIA 19 25 21 23 25 22
24 George Kittle SF @ SEA -- 24 25 25 23 --
25 Zach Miller CHI @ TB 21 -- -- -- -- --
-- O.J. Howard TB vs. CHI -- -- -- -- -- 25
-- Dwayne Allen NE @ NO 25 -- -- -- -- --

Loading comments...