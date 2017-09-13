 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Fantasy football rankings, 2017: Quarterbacks for Week 2

Here are our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 2.

Editor’s update: Andy Dalton stunk up the joint on Thursday Night Football, while DeShaun Watson flashed some sizzle. With TNF in our rear view mirror, we have struck through Bengals and Texans players to clear up the rankings for you a little bit.

Can you believe Alex Smith and Sam Bradford were two of the top three fantasy quarterbacks in Week 1? Neither can I. Let’s start with Smith. He played like a man striving to hold onto his job. The New England defense certainly helped him with an abysmal effort to start the season. Smith found eight different receivers and hit two of them for long touchdowns. That gave his fantasy numbers a boost. Smith isn’t going to have these big games every week. We can hope that the drafting of Patrick Mahomes has lit a competitive fire that burns hot throughout the 2017 season.

Bradford had a career season in 2016 with Minnesota. That didn’t mean we were expecting him to outduel Drew Brees in Week 1. The Vikings passing offense was outstanding. Minnesota receivers made some amazing catches but Bradford made just as many incredible passes. The offensive line was much improved and gave him ample time. We must take these results with a grain of salt since it came against a poor Saints defense. We’ll have a much greater grasp on Bradford’s future fantasy value after he faces the Steelers in Week 2.

Andrew Luck remains sidelined and even his availability for Week 3 looks grim. His throwing shoulder has shown improvement and he should be back sooner rather than later. Indianapolis desperately needs him back on the field. Scott Tolzien looked absolutely horrible in Week 1. He threw two touchdowns but they were to the guys on the opposing team. Jacoby Brissett came in to the game and outscored Tolzien in fantasy. On only three passes! Brissett looks like the better play for the Colts. Despite his relative unfamiliarity with the offense.

My first sleeper pick in 2017 turned out pretty good last week. I’ll see if I can keep this going. I’m going with Joe Flacco as my sleeper in Week 2. Flacco had a very pedestrian Week 1 but had missed a lot of time in the preseason. I think he’ll have a much better passing performance this week. I believe he’ll pass for 290 yards and two touchdowns.

Quarterback rankings, Week 2

Quarterback rankings, Week 2

1 Tom Brady NE @ NO 2 1 1 1 1 1
2 Aaron Rodgers GB @ ATL 1 2 2 2 3 2
3 Matt Ryan ATL vs. GB 3 3 3 3 4 3
4 Drew Brees NO vs. NE 4 4 7 4 5 8
5 Russell Wilson SEA vs. SF 5 5 5 5 7 5
6 Derek Carr OAK vs. NYJ 6 6 8 6 2 7
7 Cam Newton CAR vs. BUF 8 7 6 8 8 6
8 Philip Rivers LAC vs. MIA 10 9 10 10 10 10
9 Jameis Winston TB vs. CHI 7 10 25 7 6 12
10 Carson Palmer ARI @ IND 12 8 9 12 18 9
11 Ben Roethlisberger PIT vs. MIN 9 13 12 9 13 14
12 Sam Bradford MIN @ PIT 16 11 11 15 11 11
13 Eli Manning NYG vs. DET 19 14 4 19 17 4
14 Marcus Mariota TEN @ JAC 11 17 13 11 15 13
15 Matthew Stafford DET @ NYG 14 12 17 14 9 17
16 Kirk Cousins WAS @ LAR 13 15 15 13 14 15
17 Carson Wentz PHI @ KC 15 16 14 16 16 18
18 Tyrod Taylor BUF @ CAR 18 25 18 17 12 20
19 Dak Prescott DAL @ DEN 20 18 16 20 21 16
20 Alex Smith KC vs. PHI 17 20 21 18 23 21
21 Joe Flacco BAL vs. CLE 21 24 22 21 19 23
22 Trevor Siemian DEN vs. DAL -- 19 19 -- 22 19
23 Andy Dalton CIN vs. HOU 24 23 23 22 20 24
24 Blake Bortles JAC vs. TEN 25 22 20 25 24 22
25 Jay Cutler MIA @ LAC 22 21 24 23 25 25
-- Jared Goff LAR vs. WAS 23 -- -- -- -- --