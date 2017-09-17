Cam Newton injury update: Panthers QB good to go vs. Bills

The Carolina Panthers are no longer listing Cam Newton on the injury report, so he’s good to go vs. the Buffalo Bills in Week 2.

Newton has been working his way back from offseason shoulder surgery, which caused him to miss most of training camp and the preseason. He was listed as questionable in Week 1 but had a respectable game vs. the San Francisco 49ers. Newton finished with just 171 passing yards but did throw for two scores. He added just three yards rushing on six runs.

For what it’s worth, Newton was full participant on Wednesday this week before being limited on Thursday. He practiced fully Friday, which is likely why Carolina took him off the final injury report.

Fantasy Impact: Newton is still a little rusty, so he’s a risky play against a stingy Bills defense, which allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks in Week 2. Even so, keep Newton in your starting lineup. His fantasy upside is too high to keep on the bench.