Sam Bradford injury update: Vikings QB questionable vs. Steelers

Editor’s update: Sam Bradford is officially a game-time decision, with the team set to make their decision after pre-game warmups, per Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport.

The Minnesota Vikings are listing Sam Bradford as questionable to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2. According to ESPN reporter Chris Mortensen, Bradford is dealing with a knee injury that required an MRI this week.

This is the same knee Bradford has had multiple ACL surgeries on, but it doesn’t sound like the injury is anything that severe. It was enough to have him limited in all three practices this week.

Bradford is coming off one of his best games as a pro after torching the New Orleans Saints for 27 completions, 346 passing yards and three scores, making him one of the top fantasy quarterbacks entering Week 2.

Fantasy Impact: If Bradford is active, he faces a Steelers defense which allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks in 2016. As good as he was in Week 1, keep Bradford on the bench in Week 2. Case Keenum would start if Bradford is out.