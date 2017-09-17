John Brown injury update: Cardinals WR out vs. Lions

The Arizona Cardinals have ruled out John Brown vs. the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2.

Brown is dealing with a quad injury that held him out of practice this week. He has battled this injury since training camp, though it worsened enough to keep him out this week.

Brown was hoping to bounce back from a forgettable 2016 season, where he caught just 39 balls for 517 yards and two scores. That came after his breakout 2015 season, where he caught 65 passes for 1,003 yards and seven scores.

In Week 1 vs. the Detroit Lions, Brown caught just four passes for 32 yards on nine targets.

Fantasy Impact: This stinks for Brown, who was set to face a Colts defense that allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to wide receivers in Week 1. With Brown out, that means Jaron Brown and J.J. Nelson should get more targets in the passing game.