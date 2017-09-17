Fantasy football start/sit advice, Week 2: Marqise Lee

The Jacksonville Jaguars need Marqise Lee to step up big time in the receiving game now that Allen Robinson is out for the season. Lee did not have catch is Week 1, but was targeted four times, the same as Allen Hurns. The Jaguars relied heavily on the run in the win over the Houston Texans Sunday.

Lee and the Jaguars face a soft Tennessee Titans secondary this week. The Titans defense allowed the third most fantasy points to WRs last year. Sunday, the Titans gave up 262 yards and two touchdowns to Derek Carr when they faced The Oakland Raiders.

Fantasy impact: The Jaguars have overhauled their running game and are depending heavily on their rushing core to be the offense. However, they are facing a much tougher running defense in Week 2. So the Jaguars are going to be forced to pass the ball Sunday. Owners should expect Bortles to let it fly a little bit more and Lee is in a position to break out this week against a weak secondary. The advantages outweigh the downsides for Lee in Week 2.

Recommendation: Start