Fantasy football start/sit advice, Week 2: Tight ends

Week 2 of the fantasy football season is here, and we're back with another crop of start/sit options. We’re starting to collect a small sample size of data about each team, and can start making somewhat more-informed decisions on good plays and traps. With that in mind, we'll pick tight ends who should exceed expectations in Week 2, along with three you should probably sit.

Start

Fleener delivered in a big way in Monday’s loss to the Vikings, catching five passes for 54 yards and a touchdown. And that was on the road. At the Superdome, the Coors Field of football, Fleener has been even more productive. With Dont’a Hightower out, the Patriots are even more vulnerable in the areas Fleener excels. He’s not always a great choice, but when he is … you know.

Clay was Buffalo’s best receiver last week against the Jets and has developed a knack for pulling in touchdown receptions from Tyrod Taylor. The Panthers defense is elite, but they do allow production to the tight end position, so Clay has another chance for a tidy 5-50-1 line.

Jared Cook , Oakland Raiders (vs. New York Jets)

As just mentioned, Clay was active and effective against the Jets last week. Cook was solid in his own right against Tennessee. The Raiders should have no trouble moving the ball on the hapless Jets and Cook figures to play a prominent role alongside Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree.

Sit

Jordan Reed , Washington (@ Los Angeles Rams)

Playing with a toe injury is death for wide receivers and Reed certainly did not look anything close to his usual dominant self last week. Washington draws an even tougher defensive assignment this week, which does not bode well for a hobbling Reed to return to form.

Pretty much any offensive skill player has to be downgraded until Andrew Luck comes back. There’s too many viable tight ends out there to force anyone to rely on Doyle for points this week.

It’s one thing for Witten to torture the Giants. It’s a whole other thing to be productive against the Broncos defense in Denver. See Henry, Hunter and Gates, Antonio, last week as Exhibits A and B.