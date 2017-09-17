Fantasy football start/sit advice, Week 2: Frank Gore

The ageless Frank Gore did not impress in the Indianapolis Colts season-opening loss, but nobody on the team did. Backup quarterback Scott Tolzien was the starter and looked everything like a backup who hasn’t played in a few years. The Rams got to Tolzien early and often limiting the opportunities for Gore, who had 42 yards on 10 carries, later in the game due to the deficit.

The Colts traded former first-round pick Phillip Dorsett to the New England Patriots a couple weeks ago for their third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Brissett is expected to start Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals, giving them a different offensive dynamic. He won’t know the playbook as well as Tolzien but his mobility allows him to make plays out of nothing and keep drives alive.

Fantasy Impact: Although the Colts should look better playing at home in Week 2 that does not make up for the lack of talent this team has on the offensive side of the ball without Andrew Luck. Luck masks many holes in the offensive line that cannot consistently win the line of scrimmage. Frank Gore is affected directly by all of this and should not be counted on as more than a flex play until Luck returns. He will get the goal line carries if Indianapolis makes it there but I wouldn’t count on it much in Week 2.

Recommendation: Sit