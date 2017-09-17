Odell Beckham Jr. injury update: Giants receiver listed as questionable for Monday Night Football

The New York Giants are looking to bounce back in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions, but it is not entirely clear if they will have their biggest offensive weapon. The team announced that wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is listed as questionable for Monday Night Football.

Beckham was limited in practice all week. Reports have him trending toward playing on Monday, but it sounds like it could be a game-time decision.

Fantasy impact: A week ago, we told people to bench OBJ because it seemed obvious he was not going to play. This week, we are not in the same position. He has said this is a six-to-eight week injury, and he is about four weeks into that timeline. He seems likely to play, but he could also be on a limited snap count. If you have another Giants or Lions option you could sub in, you can afford to wait. If you don’t, it’s a tough call. We think he plays, but let’s see if any of the Sunday pre-game shows offer a little more insight.