Fantasy football waiver wire advice: Tight end rankings for Week 3

Week 2 of the 2017 regular season is just about coming to a close with the Monday Night game remaining. Most fantasy football leagues will run their waiver wires late Tuesday or early Wednesday, but we are here to help you get a jump on the best options to consider.

We will be ranking the top five players likely to be available in your league at each of the four major positions. Some weeks there might not be five good options available, but we’ll scour for the best we can find. Additionally, throughout the week, we will update each of these articles as ownership percentages change and news arrives. The following ownership percentages come via CBS Sportsline after Week 1.

Zach Miller , Chicago Bears (8)

There’s nothing exciting about Zach Miller. He’s not Gronk. He’s not Kelce. He’s not Mr. Hooper. But what Miller is, is one of the only reliable pass catchers not named Cohen on the Bears’ roster. Miller had his second straight solid outing, catching 6 of 9 targets for 42 yards. If he’s going to score in double figures in PPR leagues, he has value, even if he’s not terribly exciting.

Ben Watson, Baltimore Ravens (5)

If it seems like Ben Watson has been around forever, it’s because he’s been around forever. And he’s back again, lighting up the Browns for eight catches (on eight targets) for 91 yards. Maybe it was Nostalgia Day in Baltimore, and this was a one-hit wonder, but for owners in need of a tight end boost, Watson clearly has something left in the tank.

Virgil Green , Denver Broncos (1)

Now that Trevor Siemian has turned into some combination of Johnny Unitas, Joe Namath and Kurt Warner, Green has some juice in the orange offense. Green’s only catch in Week 1 went for 44 yards. On Sunday, he found the end zone. In a bye-week pinch, he’s worth a dart throw.

Seth DeValve , Cleveland Browns (1)

No one took me seriously last week when I listed DeValve here. Well, at least one person did, I guess. If two games makes a trend, DeValve is becoming a favorite of DeShone Kizer. This week, he had two catches for 61 yards. People used to go ga ga for Gary Barnidge in Cleveland. Why not this guy?

Ed Dickson , Carolina Panthers (0)

With Greg Olsen out indefinitely, Dickson becomes relevant again. He had two catches for 26 yards on Sunday. If they keep him as the No. 1 tight end, he should provide value going forward.