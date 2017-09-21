Fantasy Football start/sit advice, Rams vs. 49ers TNF: Sammy Watkins

Sammy Watkins came to Los Angeles to give the Rams a much-needed deep threat in the offense. So far though, he has not been much of a threat for opposing defenses. Through two weeks of football Watkins has caught seven passes for 88 yards.

Watkins has had to overcome some hurdles in Los Angeles. He joined the Rams mid-camp and only had a month of practice with QB Jared Goff before Week 1. Week 2 he was shadowed by Josh Norman, one of the best corners in the NFL. This week his competition is easier against division rivals San Francisco 49ers. However, the 49ers held the Seahawks and Panthers receivers in relative check in Weeks 1 and 2.

Fantasy impact: Watkins has not been a factor in fantasy so far. The Rams offense is getting better, but Goff and Watkins still have not found their rhythm. The duo is due for a breakout week eventually. This week may not be it, though. The 49ers are without safety Eric Reid, but the secondary is no slouch. Do not get too excited for Watkins this week.

Recommendation: Sit