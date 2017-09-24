Fantasy football start/sit Week 3: What to do with Odell Beckham, Jr.

Odell Beckham returned to action in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions. He caught four passes for 36 yards in an underwhelming performance.

Fantasy owners should expect more in Week 3, especially considering he’ll be up against the division rival Philadelphia Eagles. He’s also had another week to heal from his hamstring injury, and he practiced on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Fantasy impact: Beckham got off to a slow start last year and still managed to finish the season with big numbers. He was often ridiculed for his hot headedness when times were tough. As soon as things turned around, he was back among the league’s elite fantasy receivers.

It’s impossible to sit a player as talented and electric as Beckham even when he’s struggling or posting unimpressive stats. He can go off for a huge performance on any given Sunday and everyone knows it. Start him if you’ve got him. He’ll always be heavily targeted by Eli Manning.

Recommendation: Start