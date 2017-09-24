Fantasy football Week 3: Ameer Abdullah, start or sit?

Detroit Lions running back Ameer Abdullah came close to breaking the 100-yard rushing mark Monday night. Abdullah carried the ball 17 times for 86 yards against the New York Giants before tweaking his ankle in the fourth quarter of the Week 2 win. The Lions have not seen a 100-yard rusher since Reggie Bush in 2013.

Abdullah can run, but he also has good hands and is equally threatening as a pass catcher out of the backfield. The Falcons are notoriously soft in the middle, allowing the most yards to running backs as pass catchers in 2016 and well on the way to doing the same this season. The Falcons gave up 122 passing yards and two touchdowns to opposing running backs through the first two weeks of the season. They are ranked 16th against the run and 25th against the pass.

Fantasy impact: Abdullah is the Lions’ workhorse in the backfield. He is taking right around 50 percent of Detroit's offensive snaps. He should not have too much trouble getting the run going against Atlanta. If the Falcons can shut down the run, Abdullah will just be repurposed as a pass catcher. He may not break 100 yards rushing Sunday, but he should be able to get close to 100 all-purpose yards this week.

Recommendation: Start