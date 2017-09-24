Fantasy football Week 3: Rashard Higgins, start or sit?

Rashard Higgins started the season on the practice squad for the Cleveland Browns. Now he is one of the best deep threats they have for QB DeShone Kizer. Higgins filled in for Corey Coleman Week 2 and caught seven passes on 11 targets for 95 yards. The second-year receiver had 12 more snaps than the Browns No. 2 wideout, Kenny Britt, and Higgins out-targeted Britt 11 to two.

The Browns head to Indianapolis Sunday to face the Colts. The Colts have been burned deep in back-to-back weeks with many of their best corners sidelined with injuries. They have given up the third most passing yards to opposing offenses in the NFL.

Fantasy impact: Higgins is a waiver darling who can explode this week. Britt is not a factor in the passing game, and QB Kizer is determined to throw the deep ball. That leaves Higgins as the only option. Playing one of the weakest defenses in the league helps him this week too.

Recommendation: Start