Fantasy football start/sit, Week 3: Wide receivers

Week 3 of the fantasy football season is here, and we're back with another crop of start/sit options. We’re starting to collect a small sample size of data about each team, and can start making somewhat more informed decisions on good plays and traps. With that in mind, we'll pick wide receivers who should exceed expectations in Week 3, along with three you should probably sit.

Start

You don’t get too many Devin Funchess recommendations, but if ever there was a spot for him to go off, facing the weak Saints defense at home with no Greg Olsen to take away targets has to be it. Funchess was highly productive last week with Olsen out, with four catches on six targets for 68 yards. He could easily smash those numbers against the Saints.

Thielen was terrific in Week 1 with Sam Bradford at quarterback and was actually decent despite Case Keenum’s turn under center in Week 2. Bradford is on track to return to the lineup this week, and the Tampa secondary is weak when it comes to slot receivers. It’s a prime spot for Thielen to put up a big game.

DeSean Jackson , Buccaneers

There aren’t going to be too many times where Mike Evans isn’t the top target in the Tampa offense, but with Xavier Rhodes on the other side of the ball, this could be the week where the newly-acquired Jackson makes his mark as the No. 2 option for Jameis Winston. Jackson was targeted seven times last week against the Bears, so Winston has no problem going away from his top guy Evans.

Sit

Bryant came through with a touchdown last week against the Broncos, but considering he was targeted 16 times, his 7-59-1 line was a disappointment in his battle with Aqib Talib. It doesn’t get any easier this week, with Patrick Peterson set to go into lockdown mode. Better days are ahead for Dez, but Week 4 is probably where it starts.

This is actually a terrific matchup for Parker on paper. but he went from limited in practice on Wednesday to DNP on Thursday with an ankle injury, so his status for Sunday is in question and if he plays, there’s a chance he will be physically limited. Keep an eye on his practice work Friday and the inactives on Sunday morning.

Jordan Matthews , Buffalo Bills (vs. Denver Broncos)

Matthews has never been a guy you really wanted to trust in your lineups, and having to face the same Denver secondary that frustrated the Cowboys last week doesn’t exactly fill one with confidence.