Fantasy football start/sit advice, Week 3: Jermaine Kearse

Jermaine Kearse went to the New York Jets and instantly made an impact. In the season opener, a week after being traded from the Seattle Seahawks, Kearse led the Jets in receiving. He caught seven passes on nine targets for 59 yards. Week 2, Kearse had four catches for 64 yards and two touchdowns on five targets. He also led the team in snaps, playing 49 of the 56 offensive plays.

Kearse and QB Josh McCown should be able to keep their momentum going against their division rivals, the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins defense did not do much to stop Philip Rivers in their win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2, allowing 331 passing yards and a touchdown. They also gave up 100 yards to the Chargers’ top receiver, Keenan Allen.

Fantasy impact: Kearse is a fantasy shock this season. He spent five blasé seasons in Seattle with a good quarterback, but blossoms with the Jets on a terrible offense. It is an odd situation, but owners should take advantage of it while they can. With another soft defense on the horizon, the time to use Kearse is now.

Recommendation: Start