John Ross injury update: What to do with the Bengals wide receiver vs. the Packers

The Cincinnati Bengals have ruled out John Ross vs. the Green Bay Packers in Week 3.

Ross has had a rough start to his NFL career thus far. He was an injury-prone player in college at Washington, and he has yet to shed that label thanks to several injuries in the past two months. He missed a good chunk of the preseason and training camp due to a knee sprain while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.

Ross was active in Week 2, but he fumbled his only touch and was benched for essentially the rest of the game.

Fantasy Impact: It’s unclear if Ross’ latest knee issue is the same one that he suffered in the fourth preseason game, but either way, there’s no reason to expect him to be fantasy relevant in Week 3. Ross isn’t someone worth rostering until he can stay healthy, let alone get one than more touch in a game.