Fantasy football start/sit Week 3: What to do with Jared Cook

It is time for Jared Cook to have a big game for the Oakland Raiders, and this week it could definitely happen. The Raiders head to Washington Sunday night. Washington’s defense has been decimated by opposing tight ends all season. Week 1, Philadelphia Eagles TE Zach Ertz caught a perfect eight-for-eight catches for 93 yards on Washington’s interior defense, and rookie Los Angeles Rams TE Gerald Everett put up 95 yards on three catches last week.

Cook is nursing a shoulder problem, but the Raiders expect their 30-year-old TE to be good to go Sunday night. He has not been a huge factor so far this season; however, he is consistent. Last week Cook caught four passes on six targets for 25 yards, and he was a perfect five-for-five for 56 yards in the regular season opener.

Fantasy impact: If Washington is giving up nearly 100 yards to tight ends every game, there is no reason a seasoned veteran like Cook should not get in on the party. Cook’s shoulder problem does not seem serious. The Raiders are probably just giving him a chance to rest by keeping him limited in practice. This dream matchup will not come around too often this year. Owners should not think twice about going with Cook this week.

Recommendation: Start