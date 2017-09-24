Jordan Reed injury update: What the Washington TE’s status means vs. the Raiders

Washington is listing Jordan Reed as questionable to play vs. the Oakland Raiders in Week 3.

Reed is dealing with an injury to his ribs and sternum, which caused him to miss practice on Wednesday. He did get in two-straight limited sessions to end the week, which is why he is questionable going into Sunday.

Reed is no stranger to the injury report, as he hass missed 18 games from 2013-16. That includes four missed games in 2016, so be prepared for him to be inactive this week, though it looks like he’ll play.

Fantasy Impact: If Reed plays, he faces a Raiders defense that has allowed just nine catches for 88 yards and no scores to tight ends this season. Even so, Reed has shown he can put up big numbers against the best defenses. As long as he is active, keep Reed in your starting lineup for Week 3.