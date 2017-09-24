Jordy Nelson injury update: What the Packers WR’s status means vs. the Bengals

The Green Bay Packers are listing Jordy Nelson as questionable vs. the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3.

Nelson did practice everyday this week as he battles through a quad injury. He was forced from Sunday’s loss in Atlanta due to his injury, so seeing him get three-straight full practices in is a good sign he’ll play this week.

The Packers’ offense isn’t off to a great start this year, and neither is Nelson with just seven catches for 79 yards and one score. Cincinnati also has one of the best secondaries Nelson will face this year.

Fantasy Impact: If Nelson is active, he faces a Bengals defense allowing the second-fewest fantasy points to receivers this season. It slightly helps that Randall Cobb will likely miss this game with a chest injury, leading to more targets for Nelson. As long as he is active, keep Nelson in your starting lineup this week.