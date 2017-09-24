Fantasy football start/sit Week 3: What to do with Chris Thompson

After touchdowns in both weeks to start the season, Washington’s Chris Thompson has emerged as a confusing fantasy asset recently. You can’t argue Thompson’s production as he has tallied over 80 yards rushing and receiving through the first two games but his critics will tell you those have came all off of big plays.

Jay Gurden was quoted this week at practice saying that he wants to increase Thompson’s role in the offense due to his knack for big plays but he also doesn’t want him to get injured due to the added touches. Rob Kelly’s recent injury most likely prompted these remarks but that does bode well for Thompson’s touches in Week 3.

Fantasy Impact: A combination of Rob Kelly’s injury, Jay Gruden’s comments and Thompson’s overall play make me think he should be in your lineup this week against the Oakland Raiders. The Raiders defense has improved but even the Jets were able to score 20 points on them. The Redskins have a high power offense that should create more 1v1 match ups for Thompson to exploit. If he breaks on tackle he’s gone for a touchdown. I would ride Thompson until he doesn’t find the end zone.

Recommendation: Start