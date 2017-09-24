Rob Gronkowski injury update: What the Patriots TE’s status means vs. the Texans

The New England Patriots are listing Rob Gronkowski as questionable to play vs. the Houston Texans in Week 3. According to ESPN reporter Mike Reiss, Gronk expects to play Sunday.

The latest injury plaguing Gronk is a groin issue he sustained in a Week 2 win over the New Orleans Saints. He missed practice Wednesday before returning for back-to-back limited sessions to end the week.

The Patriots are very close to the vest with injuries, so don’t be surprised if Gronk is inactive Sunday. The last thing New England needs is for this to become a lingering injury for the rest of the season.

Fantasy Impact: If Gronkowski is active, he is a must-start vs. the Texans. If he is inactive, backup Dwayne Allen becomes a low-end TE1 in Week 3. For what it’s worth, Houston has allowed just four catches for 60 yards and no scores to tight ends this season.