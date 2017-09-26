Week 3 of the fantasy football season has come and gone. While the first two weeks were mostly supbar, the third week brought the goods with plenty of exciting games and strong fantasy performances. We have a feeling the best is yet to come for fantasy owners.

The byes are still a week away, but fantasy owners should always be scouring the waiver wire for potential gems. Here are this week’s top tight ends owned in 50 percent or less of Yahoo! leagues.

Cameron Brate , Tampa Bay Buccaneers (40 percent)

The Bucs are still using rookie O.J. Howard in a blocking role. Brate hasn’t done much so far, but he did catch his first touchdown of the season in Sunday’s loss. Red zone targets will continue being his bread and butter when the Bucs play the New York Giants next.

Evan Engram , New York Giants (38 percent)

It’s more than a little concerning that Engram managed just 45 yards in a game where Eli Manning threw for 366 yards, but he’s still playing a big role in the passing game, which is more than what fellow rookie tight ends (Howard, David Njoku) can boast. Engam will stay on the TE2 map against the Bucs.

Benjamin Watson , Baltimore Ravens (32 percent)

The Ravens were an abject disaster in London, with Joe Flacco throwing for just 28 yards on 8-of-18 passing. Watson saved his fantasy day with a garbage-time touchdown, but this was a stark reminder that Baltimore’s passing game is not to be trusted in fantasy. Watson remains a risky streaming option against the Pittsburgh Steelers this week.

Vernon Davis , Washington (8 percent)

Washington signed Davis to an extension as insurance policy behind Jordan Reed, and it turns out to be pretty good insurance. Once again, he stepped right in for the perpetually injured Reed, hauling in five catches for 58 yards and a touchdown. With Kirk Cousins finally getting in a groove, Davis will be a must-add for Reed owners if he misses another game.

