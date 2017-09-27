It’s been a wild first three weeks for fantasy football defenses.

That’s been the case with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who looked like world-beaters in Week 1, got beaten to a pulp in Week 2, then beat the Baltimore Ravens to death in Week 3. Jacksonville is clearly a tough team to project each week, but it’s clear it at least has a viable fantasy defense.

The same is true of the Houston Texans, who rebounded from their Week 1 debacle vs. Jacksonville to have back-to-back good games against the Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots. Houston actually had one of the best fantasy performances by a defense in Week 3 against Tom Brady and New England’s high-powered offense.

What other defenses should you be using? We look to answer all of your questions with a fresh ranking of the fantasy defenses and special teams heading into Week 4.

Defense/Special Teams, Week 4

(SK: Scott Kaliska; DG: Derek Gordon; KB: Kyle Bennett; ZS: Zach Senvisky; JM: Jason Marcum)