It’s been a wild first three weeks for fantasy football defenses.
That’s been the case with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who looked like world-beaters in Week 1, got beaten to a pulp in Week 2, then beat the Baltimore Ravens to death in Week 3. Jacksonville is clearly a tough team to project each week, but it’s clear it at least has a viable fantasy defense.
The same is true of the Houston Texans, who rebounded from their Week 1 debacle vs. Jacksonville to have back-to-back good games against the Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots. Houston actually had one of the best fantasy performances by a defense in Week 3 against Tom Brady and New England’s high-powered offense.
What other defenses should you be using? We look to answer all of your questions with a fresh ranking of the fantasy defenses and special teams heading into Week 4.
Defense/Special Teams, Week 4
(SK: Scott Kaliska; DG: Derek Gordon; KB: Kyle Bennett; ZS: Zach Senvisky; JM: Jason Marcum)
D/ST rankings, Week 4
|Rk
|Consensus
|Opp
|SK
|DG
|AW
|ZS
|JM
|1
|Seattle Seahawks
|vs. IND
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|@ NYJ
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Arizona Cardinals
|vs. SF
|3
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|Denver Broncos
|vs. OAK
|4
|3
|4
|6
|4
|5
|Kansas City Chiefs
|vs. WAS
|7
|7
|7
|5
|5
|6
|Cincinnati Bengals
|@ CLE
|9
|4
|9
|3
|6
|7
|Houston Texans
|vs. TEN
|11
|6
|8
|9
|7
|8
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|@ BAL
|5
|10
|5
|11
|11
|9
|Minnesota Vikings
|vs. DET
|8
|8
|10
|10
|8
|10
|Green Bay Packers
|vs. CHI
|6
|16
|6
|8
|10
|11
|New England Patriots
|vs. CAR
|10
|9
|11
|7
|9
|12
|Philadelphia Eagles
|@ LAC
|12
|13
|13
|12
|13
|13
|New York Giants
|@ TB
|13
|11
|12
|16
|12
|14
|Los Angeles Rams
|@ DAL
|18
|12
|16
|15
|14
|15
|Tennessee Titans
|@ HOU
|16
|15
|15
|18
|16
|16
|Baltimore Ravens
|vs. PIT
|17
|17
|18
|14
|15
|17
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|vs. NYG
|14
|14
|14
|21
|19
|18
|Los Angeles Chargers
|vs. PHI
|19
|18
|17
|17
|17
|19
|Oakland Raiders
|@ DEN
|23
|19
|20
|13
|18
|20
|Atlanta Falcons
|vs. BUF
|15
|21
|19
|20
|20
|21
|San Francisco 49ers
|@ ARI
|24
|20
|21
|19
|21
|22
|Buffalo Bills
|@ ATL
|--
|22
|22
|23
|22
|23
|Cleveland Browns
|vs. CIN
|--
|23
|23
|24
|24
|24
|Dallas Cowboys
|vs. LAR
|22
|--
|25
|22
|25
|25
|Carolina Panthers
|@ NE
|25
|24
|24
|25
|23
|--
|New York Jets
|vs. JAC
|20
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Detroit Lions
|@ MIN
|21
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Chicago Bears
|@ GB
|--
|25
|--
|--
|--