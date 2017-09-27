 clock menu more-arrow no yes
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

Fantasy football rankings 2017: Defense/special teams for NFL Week 4

Check out our rankings for the top fantasy football defenses and special teams entering Week 4.

By Jason Marcum
/ new
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a wild first three weeks for fantasy football defenses.

That’s been the case with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who looked like world-beaters in Week 1, got beaten to a pulp in Week 2, then beat the Baltimore Ravens to death in Week 3. Jacksonville is clearly a tough team to project each week, but it’s clear it at least has a viable fantasy defense.

The same is true of the Houston Texans, who rebounded from their Week 1 debacle vs. Jacksonville to have back-to-back good games against the Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots. Houston actually had one of the best fantasy performances by a defense in Week 3 against Tom Brady and New England’s high-powered offense.

What other defenses should you be using? We look to answer all of your questions with a fresh ranking of the fantasy defenses and special teams heading into Week 4.

Defense/Special Teams, Week 4

(SK: Scott Kaliska; DG: Derek Gordon; KB: Kyle Bennett; ZS: Zach Senvisky; JM: Jason Marcum)

D/ST rankings, Week 4

Rk Consensus Opp SK DG AW ZS JM
Rk Consensus Opp SK DG AW ZS JM
1 Seattle Seahawks vs. IND 1 1 1 1 1
2 Jacksonville Jaguars @ NYJ 2 2 2 2 2
3 Arizona Cardinals vs. SF 3 5 3 4 3
4 Denver Broncos vs. OAK 4 3 4 6 4
5 Kansas City Chiefs vs. WAS 7 7 7 5 5
6 Cincinnati Bengals @ CLE 9 4 9 3 6
7 Houston Texans vs. TEN 11 6 8 9 7
8 Pittsburgh Steelers @ BAL 5 10 5 11 11
9 Minnesota Vikings vs. DET 8 8 10 10 8
10 Green Bay Packers vs. CHI 6 16 6 8 10
11 New England Patriots vs. CAR 10 9 11 7 9
12 Philadelphia Eagles @ LAC 12 13 13 12 13
13 New York Giants @ TB 13 11 12 16 12
14 Los Angeles Rams @ DAL 18 12 16 15 14
15 Tennessee Titans @ HOU 16 15 15 18 16
16 Baltimore Ravens vs. PIT 17 17 18 14 15
17 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. NYG 14 14 14 21 19
18 Los Angeles Chargers vs. PHI 19 18 17 17 17
19 Oakland Raiders @ DEN 23 19 20 13 18
20 Atlanta Falcons vs. BUF 15 21 19 20 20
21 San Francisco 49ers @ ARI 24 20 21 19 21
22 Buffalo Bills @ ATL -- 22 22 23 22
23 Cleveland Browns vs. CIN -- 23 23 24 24
24 Dallas Cowboys vs. LAR 22 -- 25 22 25
25 Carolina Panthers @ NE 25 24 24 25 23
-- New York Jets vs. JAC 20 -- -- -- --
-- Detroit Lions @ MIN 21 -- -- -- --
-- Chicago Bears @ GB -- 25 -- -- --