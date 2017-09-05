 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Fantasy football rankings, 2017: Defense/Special Teams for Week 1

With the regular season now here, we update the Week 1 rankings for the top fantasy defenses/special teams.

By Jason Marcum
Finally, the regular season has arrived. With it comes the true start of fantasy football.

By now, you should have your league’s draft completed as you set your Week 1 lineups. That may include a defense that you’re not too high on this year and are merely streaming week to week. The good news is this is very doable with some sneaky-good matchups in Week 1 with low-end defenses.

One such defense is the Cincinnati Bengals, who are hosting a depleted Baltimore Ravens offense this Sunday. Baltimore just got Joe Flacco back at practice this past Saturday after missing training camp and the preseason with a back injury. The offensive line is also in shambles, and Kenneth Dixon is out for the year with a knee injury, so the Bengals could be one of the better fantasy defenses in Week 1, especially since they typically terrorize the Ravens in Paul Brown Stadium.

But, if you’re focusing more on top-end defenses, you may not have quite as favorable of a matchup. The Seattle Seahawks figure to have one of, if not the best fantasy defense this year, but a Week 1 road clash with the Green Bay Packers is less than ideal.

We will help address all of your fantasy defensive concerns with a fresh batch of rankings for the top 25 defenses and special teams.

Defense/special teams rankings, Week 1

(SK: Scott Kaliska; JG: Jeff Goldberg; DG: Derek Gordon; KB: Kyle Bennett; ZS: Zach Senvisky; JM: Jason Marcum)

D/ST rankings, Week 1

Rk Consensus Opp SK JG DG AW ZS JM
Rk Consensus Opp SK JG DG AW ZS JM
1 Houston Texans vs. JAC 1 1 2 1 1 1
2 Buffalo Bills vs. NYJ 9 3 3 3 3 3
3 Denver Broncos vs. LAC 2 7 1 2 8 7
4 Carolina Panthers @ SF 6 2 14 4 2 2
5 Pittsburgh Steelers @ CLE 3 5 10 7 4 4
6 Los Angeles Rams vs. IND 4 9 5 5 6 9
7 New England Patriots vs. KC 5 11 4 6 5 13
8 Jacksonville Jaguars @ HOU 7 12 6 8 7 12
9 Arizona Cardinals @ DET 10 8 11 10 9 8
10 Atlanta Falcons @ CHI 8 4 21 9 10 6
11 Los Angeles Chargers @ DEN 12 13 12 11 11 11
12 Seattle Seahawks @ GB 11 15 9 12 13 15
13 New York Giants @ DAL 16 18 7 13 12 14
14 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ MIA 14 10 20 14 14 10
15 Kansas City Chiefs @ NE 19 17 17 16 19 9
16 Baltimore Ravens @ CIN 15 19 15 15 15 18
17 New York Jets @ BUF -- 6 -- -- -- 5
18 San Francisco 49ers vs. CAR -- 14 19 19 20 19
19 Detroit Lions vs. AZ -- 16 24 18 17 17
20 Cincinnati Bengals vs. BAL 17 20 22 20 23 16
21 Minnesota Vikings vs. NO 13 -- 8 24 -- --
22 Dallas Cowboys vs. NYG 23 -- 16 17 16 --
23 Philadelphia Eagles @ WAS 18 -- 13 22 -- --
24 Miami Dolphins vs. TB 22 23 18 21 24 23
25 Green Bay Packers vs. SEA 21 21 -- -- 18 21
-- Washington vs. PHI 24 24 -- 23 22 --
-- Indianapolis Colts @ LAR 25 22 25 25 -- 22
-- Tennessee Titans vs. OAK -- -- -- -- 21 24
-- Oakland Raiders @ TEN 20 -- -- -- -- --
-- Cleveland Browns vs. PIT -- -- 23 -- -- --
-- New Orleans Saints @ MIN -- 25 -- -- 25 25

