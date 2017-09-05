 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Fantasy football rankings, 2017: Wide receivers for PPR leagues, Week 1

By SB Nation Fantasy - Kyle Bennett Updated
Indianapolis Colts v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The NFL season is back! After a long seven-plus months of no football games that actually matter, life is finally starting to have meaning. Err ... more meaning, at least.

With PPR wide receivers, you know the usual names at the top: Antonio Brown going against current teammate Joe Haden’s former team, A.J. Green going up against the Ravens, and Julio Jones facing Chicago just to name a few. Don’t overthink any of the top guys, which isn’t just limited to the aforementioned wideouts.

This early in the year, it’s easy to take some risks because you want to get off to a great start in your league. But it’s not about making the risky choice, it’s about making the right choice, and we're here to help you do that.

If you have a lineup question or anything regarding this week’s rankings, drop us a line in the war room or on Twitter @SBNationFantasy.

Oh and also, here’s your weekly reminder (a few days in advance) to not start any Patriots or Chiefs players in your Flex spot.

Wide receiver (PPR) rankings, Week 1

(SK: Scott Kaliska; JG: Jeff Goldberg; DG: Derek Gordon; KB: Kyle Bennett ZS: Zach Senvisky; JM: Jason Marcum)

WR PPR rankings, Week 1

Rk Consensus Tm Opp SK JG DG KB ZS JM
Rk Consensus Tm Opp SK JG DG KB ZS JM
1 Antonio Brown PIT @ CLE 1 1 1 1 1 1
2 Julio Jones ATL @ CHI 2 3 3 3 2 3
3 A.J. Green CIN vs. BAL 4 2 2 2 5 2
4 Odell Beckham Jr. NYG @ DAL 5 5 5 4 4 4
5 Mike Evans TB @ MIA 3 4 7 5 3 6
6 Jordy Nelson GB vs. SEA 9 6 4 7 7 5
7 Amari Cooper OAK @ TEN 6 7 6 6 10 7
8 Dez Bryant DAL vs. NYG 12 8 8 8 6 8
9 Michael Thomas NO @ MIN 8 9 10 9 9 10
10 Brandin Cooks NE vs. KC 10 10 11 10 8 9
11 Doug Baldwin SEA @ GB 7 11 9 11 15 11
12 Larry Fitzgerald ARI @ DET 11 15 15 15 12 12
13 Michael Crabtree OAK @ TEN 13 13 14 13 14 14
14 Alshon Jeffery PHI @ WAS 26 12 12 12 11 12
15 Demaryius Thomas DEN vs. LAC 14 14 12 14 27 15
16 Kelvin Benjamin CAR @ SF 25 16 16 16 13 19
17 DeAndre Hopkins HOU vs. JAC 16 18 18 17 16 20
18 T.Y. Hilton IND @ LAR 20 20 20 19 17 17
19 Davante Adams GB vs. SEA 27 19 17 18 19 18
20 Allen Robinson JAC @ HOU 18 21 22 20 20 23
21 Stefon Diggs MIN vs. NO 15 22 23 22 21 22
22 Tyreek Hill KC @ NE 28 23 21 21 18 21
23 Emmanuel Sanders DEN vs. LAC 30 17 19 27 28 16
24 Terrelle Pryor Sr. WAS vs. PHI 17 27 24 25 25 25
25 Martavis Bryant PIT @ CLE 24 24 27 23 22 24
26 Eric Decker TEN vs. OAK 34 25 26 24 24 26
27 Pierre Garcon SF vs. CAR 29 26 29 29 23 28
28 Jamison Crowder WAS vs. PHI 32 28 25 26 26 27
29 Golden Tate DET vs. AZ 21 29 28 28 29 34
30 John Brown ARI @ DET 39 33 33 32 30 32
31 Keenan Allen LAC @ DEN 23 38 35 34 33 37
32 Jeremy Maclin BAL @ CIN 31 30 31 30 50 30
33 Sammy Watkins LAR vs. IND 19 39 41 36 32 35
34 DeSean Jackson TB @ MIA 38 31 36 40 31 29
35 Mike Wallace BAL @ CIN 45 32 30 31 38 31
36 Jarvis Landry MIA vs. TB 22 42 42 37 36 40
37 Taylor Gabriel ATL @ CHI -- 34 32 33 37 33
38 DeVante Parker MIA vs. TB 35 40 37 38 34 41
39 Kevin White CHI vs. ATL 42 35 34 35 48 36
40 Donte Moncrief IND @ LAR 37 37 39 43 44 38
41 Randall Cobb GB vs. SEA 43 36 38 42 43 39
42 Adam Thielen MIN vs. NO 36 41 40 39 46 42
43 Kenny Britt CLE vs. PIT 40 44 45 41 40 43
44 Tyrell Williams LAC @ DEN 44 48 50 44 35 47
45 Brandon Marshall NYG @ DAL 33 -- -- -- 39 48
46 Corey Coleman CLE vs. PIT 41 47 46 49 41 --
47 Marvin Jones DET vs. AZ -- 46 47 48 42 44
48 Rishard Matthews TEN vs. OAK 46 43 44 46 49 --
49 Kendall Wright CHI vs. ATL -- 45 43 50 -- 45
50 Robert Woods LAR vs. IND -- 49 48 47 45 49
-- Kenny Stills MIA vs. TB -- 50 49 45 47 --
-- Brandon LaFell CIN vs. BAL -- -- -- -- -- 46
-- Jordan Matthews BUF vs. NYJ 47 -- -- -- -- --
-- Sterling Shepard NYG @ DAL 48 -- -- -- -- --
-- Ted Ginn Jr. NO @ MIN 49 -- -- -- -- --
-- Mohamed Sanu ATL @ CHI 51 -- -- -- -- 50
-- Zay Jones BUF vs. NYJ 50 -- -- -- -- --