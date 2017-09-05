There is no bigger fantasy unknown than the rookie class. Taking a risk on a first-year player may be scary, but we hope to make the decision a little easier for the opening week of football. Some of these young guys have proved this preseason that they are ready for the big show. Others have not lived up to their hype yet. So which rookie wide receivers will keep your team competitive in Week 1? We break down the rookie wideouts to start and sit for the first week of the regular season.

START

Cooper Kupp , Los Angeles Rams

Kupp is a silver lining in one of the worst offenses in the NFL. The third-round slot receiver plays to Jared Goff’s comfort zone. The sophomore QB has shown more confidence with the checkdown throw vs. a deep ball. Kupp should also have a lot of room on the field with Sammy Watkins and Robert Woods demanding attention down field. With such a high ceiling on catches, Kupp is a smart start in Week 1.

Kenny Golladay , Detroit Lions

Golladay is a fast and reliable sleeper in the Lions offense. The congestion in the Lion’s receiving core will make things an uphill climb for the third-round pick. However, that group is short Eric Ebron and T.J. Jones for Week 1. That gives Golladay some hope in fantasy. He is worth a start in deep leagues.

SIT

Corey Davis , Tennessee Titans

There are too many cons against Davis to even consider a fantasy start for Week 1. One, he missed all of the preseason because of a hamstring injury. So he never had a chance to build a rapport with QB Marcus Mariota. Two, the Titans receiving core is deep. Eric Decker and Richard Matthews are going to get most of Mariota’s looks. And three, the Titans do not even plan to give the fifth pick in the draft a snap count for the opener. Davis will pay off later, but this week he is a sit.

Zay Jones , Buffalo Bills

In theory, Jones is in a position to be the rookie to have the most fantasy impact because he landed the top deep threat slot in Buffalo. In reality, Week 1 with Jones could go well or very badly. Upside? He is facing a terrible Jets secondary. Downside? QB Tyrod Taylor’s status is a question mark and the backup situation is sketchy. Taylor is in the NFL’s concussion protocol. Jones is a definite sit if Taylor cannot go.