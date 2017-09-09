Top daily fantasy football plays for Week 1 of the NFL season

SB Nation will be bringing you the top daily fantasy options each week through the regular season and into the playoff. Remember, the Tampa Bay-Miami game has been moved to Week 11, so keep those players out of your DraftKings and FanDuel lineups. As for who should be in your lineups, here are the top value plays of the week, with an eye toward low ownership and high upside.

Quarterback

Derek Carr , Oakland Raiders at Tennessee Titans ($6,700 DK, $7,700 FD)

Carr and Mariota have almost identical salaries on both sites, and both are terrific plays this week, although there is some concern that the Titans will load up on DeMarco Murray, which could keep Mariota from fully realizing his potential in this shootout scenario. Carr should have no such issues with a running game that lacks an identity and against a defense that struggles against the pass.

Carson Wentz , Philadelphia Eagles at Washington ($5,300 DK, $7,100 FD)

There is nothing special about the Washington defense and here we have another game in which both quarterbacks are solid plays, but Wentz could be asked to do more by virtue of playing on the road. Wentz’s low salary opens up all sorts of possibilities to add frontline running back and wide receiver options.

I am going to be a Manning whisperer all season. He is once again going to be asked to throw as much, if not more, than any other quarterback in the league, thanks to a weak running game. It was the same scenario last year, except now Manning has passing weapons all over the field with the addition of Brandon Marshall and rookie tight end Evan Engram. I suspect Manning will not be priced this low for very long, so get on the Eli train now while tickets are at a discount.

This is the kind of contrarian play that can win you a GPP if you have the guts to go there. Against the Steelers, the rookie Kizer will be low-owned and can be had at bargain-basement prices on both sites. But the Browns will almost certainly be trailing most of the day and Kizer has overcome odds his whole career. There are pass-catching weapons here in Duke Johnson and Corey Coleman. Can he go for 200 yards and two touchdowns and one pick? Of course he can. That’s 3X his salary. Don’t sleep on this.

Too many things working against Cam in this one. He’s coming off shoulder surgery and hasn’t really aired it out in a game yet. The offense is going to be more run-oriented with Christian McCaffrey in the mix. And we’ve now seen two years in a row the 49ers throttle their opening night opponent at home. At his high price, I can’t see myself going here.

Also consider: Kirk Cousins, Washington; Brian Hoyer, San Francisco; Mike Glennon, Chicago.

Running back

Look, I would never tell anyone not to roster David Johnson and/or Le’Veon Bell any time against any opponent. Those guys are a given. But we’re trying to create optimal lineups across the board, and when you have a situation like Shady vs. the Jets, and you get a steep discount on the Big Two, you have to consider the pivot. The Bills have made no secret of their desire for McCoy to get upwards of 30 touches a game, and the Jets are not a good defense. McCoy might well out-perform Bell and DJ and give you a huge discount in the process.

Gurley is a better play on DraftKings, where his price is considerably cheaper, but he makes a great play outright and an even better correlation play with the Rams defense. The Colts are going to struggle mightily on offense with Scott Tolzien at quarterback, which should translate into extra touches overall and on the Colts’ side of the field specifically. There is multiple-touchdown upside here at a minuscule price and likely low ownership.

Not sure what Howard did to the DraftKings folks that he’s priced so low, but who are we to argue? Yes, the Bears will probably get wiped out by Julio and friends, but the Falcons were near the bottom of the league in run defense last season, and in particular struggled against pass-catching backs. The Bears are going to want to hide Mike Glennon as much as possible and avoid interceptions. Giving the ball to Howard behind a solid offensive line sounds like a good way to do that.

Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers at San Francisco 49ers ($5,400 DK, $6,500 FD)

McCaffrey is going to have a huge impact on the Panthers and on DFS this season. With Cam Newton easing back into form off shoulder surgery, I think McCaffrey drives the bus this weekend against a defense that was atrocious against the run last season. McCaffrey is probably going to be highly owned this week, which opens the door to a fade, but if you can differentiate elsewhere, there could be a Kareem Hunt-type explosion this weekend.

Avoid: Leonard Fournette , Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans ($5,700 DK, $7,100 FD)

Wait a few weeks on this rookie. He’s coming off an injury in the preseason and the matchup is terrible in a shaky offense against a solid defense infused with energy as they play for their hurricane-ravaged city.

Also consider: Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas; Rob Kelley, Washington; Ty Montgomery, Green Bay.

Wide receiver

Amari Cooper , Oakland Raiders at Tennessee Titans ($7,200 DK, $7,600 FD)

I’ve seen this stat floated out in a few places this week about Cooper: At age 23, he is ninth all-time in wide receiver yards after two seasons in the league. He is a star ready to join the pantheon of third-year breakout WR sensations. This game against the Titans has all the makings of a shootout, and the Titans were near the bottom the league against wide receivers last season. Expect the Raiders to throw early and often, making Cooper a strong candidate as top points-per-dollar performer on the slate.

Martavis Bryant , Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns ($6,000 DK, $6,500 FD)

The thought of Bryant and his 14 career touchdowns in 21 games drawing single coverage against the flailing Browns defense is almost too much to comprehend. Coupled that with his dirt-cheap price and Bryant pretty much becomes a free square this week. You simply have to play him.

Julio Jones , Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears ($8,500 DK, $9,000 FD)

Prince Amukamara is likely out for the Bears this weekend. There’s no one left to cover this man. This man whom the Falcons insist will be more involved in the red zone this season. This man who is now healthy. This man who is slightly cheaper than Antonio Bryant. Get this man.

Fitzgerald goes up against a defense that, while overall is pretty solid, had all sorts of issues with slot receivers last season. Carson Palmer still loves throwing to No. 11, so a site like DraftKings is a great place to use Fitzgerald, who is going to be a PPR beast on Sunday.

Avoid: Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys ($8,300 DK, $8,800 FD)

Keep your late-swap options open (Dez Bryant), as Beckham is not a lock to play on Sunday night. Even if he does, you have to wonder how effective he will be, especially now that Eli Manning has other places to go with the football. There are too many bargain plays to risk a big salary who might not play.

Also consider: Eric Decker, Tennessee; Terrelle Pryor, Washington; Doug Baldwin, Seattle.

Tight end

Zach Ertz , Philadelphia Eagles at Washington ($3,500 DK, $5,900 FD)

With Josh Norman covering Alshon Jeffrey, it’s largely going to be up to Torrey Smith and Ertz to carry the load for Carson Wentz. Smith, like Jeffrey, is new to the system. That makes Ertz the safety blanket for Wentz on a day that should feature a great deal of passing. Especially at his price on DraftKings, Ertz will be popular, but there’s a reason.

Delanie Walker , Tennessee Titans vs. Oakland Raiders ($4,300 DK, $6,100 FD)

Walker will likely not be as popular, especially at an $800 upsell on DraftKings. That is probably to your advantage in GPPs, as Walker remains Marcus Mariota’s favorite target against a defense that struggled mightily against tight ends in 2016. This is the top expected shootout of the day, so Walker is almost certainly going to put up a nice number.

For all its boom, the Seattle defense has always been something of a bust against the tight end position. Aaron Rodgers and Bennett have made it a point to get on the same page in the passing game and hooked up for a touchdown in the first preseason game they played together. I’m guessing the deep passing game isn’t going to be there for Green Bay, making Bennett an even bigger target. He did light up the Seahawks last year when another decent quarterback was throwing to him.

Evan Engram, New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys ($2,900 DK, $4,900 FD)

The Giants have made it a point of emphasis to get the tight end more involved in the passing game and Engram was up to the task in the preseason. The Cowboys were dreadful against opposing tight ends last season, and with Odell Beckham Jr. not 100 percent (if he even plays), Manning will be looking to the rookie to make plays in this one. At a steep discount, Engram makes a lot of sense in GPP lineups.

He’s not 100 percent with the knee injury and the Ravens are among the best teams in the league against the tight end position. He’s $1,700 more than Engram on DK and $1,200 more than Ertz. There’s no need to pay up here.

Also consider: Vance McDonald, Pittsburgh; Jason Witten, Dallas; Austin Hooper, Atlanta.

Defense

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets ($3,900 DK, $4,700 FD)

The Jets will threaten the 2008 Lions for 0-16. Josh McCown is not the answer.

Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars ($3,800 DK, $5,100 FD)

Fired up for their wounded city, look out Blake Bortles.

Carolina Panthers at San Francisco 49ers ($3,500 DK, $4,900 FD)

It’s Brian Hoyer likely playing from behind.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Indianapolis Colts ($3,200 DK, $4,600 FD)

Low priced and low owned (maybe), they get to have their way with Scott Tolzien.

Avoid: Tennessee Titans vs. Oakland Raiders ($2,600 DK, $4,500 FD)

Most weeks, the Titans D at home is a good call. Not in this shootout, however.