Albert Wilson fills fantasy slot receiver role for Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins lost a weapon in the slot when Jarvis Landry left the team for the Cleveland Browns this free agency period. Last week, the Dolphins made a deal with former Kansas City Chiefs slot receiver Albert Wilson to start filling that void. Wilson joins a loaded Dolphins’ receiving corps that includes Kenny Stills, DeVante Parker, and former New England Patriots wideout Danny Amendola, who also signed with the team recently.

Wilson had a breakout year last season with the Chiefs. Operating as the primary slot receiver in Kansas City, the fourth-year wideout caught 42 passes for 554 yards and three touchdowns. He also had his first career 100-yard receiving game in Week 17 against the Denver Broncos.

Fantasy impact: Wilson lucked up with this deal for fantasy owners. The Dolphins used Jarvis Landry a lot in the slot in his four seasons with the team. Wilson should receive a fair amount of targets, though it may not be as many as Landry. The 2014 undrafted free agent should see an uptick in production from Kansas City. They also may run him on the outside more with Amendola available to handle the slot duties. Either way, the 25-year-old has strong WR2 potential in 2018. Owners looking to fill out their rosters late in the draft should keep Wilson in mind.