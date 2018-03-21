Seahawks sign Ed Dickson to fill fantasy tight end void

The Seattle Seahawks had a big hole to fill when tight ends Jimmy Graham and Luke Willson left this free agent period. On Friday, the Seahawks made a deal with former Carolina Panthers TE Ed Dickson to help fill that void.

Dickson agreed to a three-year contract worth $15 million to join the Seahawks. Currently, he will be the starting TE heading into the 2018 season.

Dickson sat in the shadow of Greg Olsen in Carolina the last four seasons. He was able to show some of his capabilities in 2017 while Olsen was on injured reserved. The eight-year big man had 30 receptions for 437 yards and a touchdown last season. It was his best season since 2011 with the Baltimore Ravens.

Fantasy impact: Real talk, Dickson is not going to fill Graham’s shoes. Graham scored 10 touchdowns in 2017. Meanwhile, Dickson only has two seasons with more than one score in his career. The 30-year-old big man will benefit the Seahawks’ offense as a blocker more than anything. He may see an uptick in fantasy production if no other TEs compete for the starting job. Dickson will not be a fantasy difference maker next season, however.