Last season, rookie running backs stole the show in fantasy. Elite talents such as Alvin Kamara, Kareem Hunt, and Leonard Fournette completely turned seasons around for owners. They, along with several other 2017 running backs, showed the value of a quality rookie rusher.

Now, the 2018 rushing class is set to disrupt the fantasy world. There are several talented backs in this class as well, but which guys should owners roll the dice on in the draft? Here are five rookie running backs owners to consider this draft season.

Saquon Barkley - New York Giants

All eyes around the league will be on Saquon Barkley in the Giants’ backfield this season. He enters a Giants offense that hit an all-time low last season. They made some key repairs this summer, improving their offensive line and welcoming back their main playmaker, Odell Beckham Jr. from injury. Now, Barkley offers much-needed power to the running game.

Barkley has the ability to have the most fantasy impact in the 2018 draft class. He will be a work-horse for the Giants this season with at least 250 carries coming his way. He can play every down and catch the ball out the backfield. Barkley led running backs with 1,271 rushing yards and 632 receiving yards in 2017. He had 644 receiving yards after the catch, which shows how important he can be in the short-passing game.

The one knock against Barkley is he will have stiff competition for touchdowns. The Giants have all their receiving weapons back for QB Eli Manning. Though that hurts him some in fantasy, owners should not hesitate to pull the trigger on Barkley early in their 2018 fantasy drafts.

Derrius Guice - Washington

Editor’s update: Guice suffered a knee injury in his preseason debut. Initially reported as an MCL sprain, Washington has since announced that the injury is a torn ACL. This injury ends Guice’s rookie season before it begins. Samaje Perine is likely to get more of Washington’s rushing work, while Chris Thompson will be the primary pass catcher.

After a somewhat surprising fall out of the first round in the 2018 NFL Draft, Derrius Guice landed in a good spot for his rookie season. Guice is in a great position to take the early-down workload in Washington. His competitors for the job are Samaje Perine and Rob Kelley. Guice should share most of the work with third-down change-of-pace back Chris Thompson, but the rookie could be Washington’s feature back at some point this season.

Guice does not have much of a downside. Washington’s offensive line is really good, and Alex Smith is a running back’s dream at quarterback. Many consider Guice to be the likely breakout rookie running back of the 2018 season. Thompson hurts some of his fantasy potentials early, but Guice is a solid RB2 and he has RB1 potential before season’s end.

Sony Michel - New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are not always the best spot for rookie rushers. However, New England could be the best landing spot for former Georgia rusher Sony Michel. The Patriots recently parted ways with Dion Lewis, leaving 212 touches up for grabs.

Michel comes with fantasy warning signs. He has fumbling issues, coughing up the ball once every 54.6 times he touched the ball in college (prospect average is one fumble every 124.5 touches). He also has stiff competition in the Patriots’ backfield as they like to rotate through a lot of guys. Michel still has a good chance to land the starting role. If he can pull together a season similar to LeGarrette Blount in 2016 or Dion Lewis last season, he could be one of the sleepers in the 2018 rushing class.

Rashaad Penny - Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks are determined to turn their running game around. That process took a big turn in the right direction after Seattle selected Rashaad Penny in the first round of the 2018 draft. Penny led the NCAA last season with 2,248 yards and found the end zone 25 times in his final year at San Diego State.

Penny’s biggest competition will come from teammate Chris Carson. Carson went down with a horrific leg injury early last season and his return could create trouble for Penny to win the feature back role. Penny will still have an influential role, it’s just a matter of how big. Owners that roll the dice on Jones should have a great sleeper by midseason.

Ronald Jones - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay is another team that headed into the 2018 season with a vacancy at the running back position. They expect rookie Ronald Jones can fill the void Doug Martin left behind this offseason. He enters the Bucs’ backfield committee with Peyton Barber and Charles Sims to start the season. He is looking at 15-20 touches per game and could work his way into a primary fantasy role.

Jones brings monster numbers from his final season at USC to the Bucs’ backfield. He rushed for 1,550 yards and had 20 total touchdowns in 2017. Owners will have to wait and see if he can emerge out of the Bucs backfield, but if he can, fantasy owners are looking at a strong flex play that could climb to an RB2 role.