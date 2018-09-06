Week 1 NFL Survivor strategy and picks

The 2018 football season is just about upon us, with the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles kicking off Thursday evening. Fantasy football leagues are getting started, and pick ‘em pools get going, but you can’t sleep on survivor pools.

For those new to the contest, a survivor pool involves picking one team each week that you think will win. If your team wins in Week 1, you can make a pick in Week 2. If your team wins in Week 2, you can make a pick in Week 3, and so on. The catch is that you cannot pick a team twice. You could very well use a heavy favorite in Week 1, but you won’t have access to them later in the year if you’re alive in the closing weeks.

There is plenty of strategy in determining which team you will take each week, and SB Nation is here to help. We’ll take a look at the safest choices, best value picks, and then two trap picks.

Safest picks

Green Bay Packers over Chicago Bears

New Orleans Saints over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

If you don’t want to get risky right out of the gate, you can just stick with the big guns. The Packers have had great success against the Bears, winning eight of the last nine matchups overall, and eight of the last 10 matchups between the two at Lambeau Field. The Saints have won six of the last seven games against the Bucs at the Superdome, and consider Tampa Bay will be without Jameis Winston, it doesn’t get much safer.

Best value picks

Baltimore Ravens over Buffalo Bills

Detroit Lions over New York Jets

The Ravens are a question mark this season, but I have two words for you: Nathan. Peterman. The Ravens have some potentially decent choices games against Cincinnati and Oakland later this season, but their value peaks in Week 1. As for the Lions, Sam Darnold is an X-factor, but the Jets have a lot of work in front of them. Detroit should be able to handle their business, and the rest of their schedule does not get easier. Their Week 12 matchup agains Chicago is the only other remotely interesting matchup.

Trap pick

New England Patriots over Houston Texans

Pittsburgh Steelers over Cleveland Browns

The Patriots are a six-point home favorite, and Deshaun Watson is coming off a torn ACL. I could see people thinking this is worth a pick if they want to play it safe, but watch out. Meanwhile, the Steelers should be able to beat the Browns, but with Le’Veon Bell unlikely to report and all sorts of locker room issues swirling, it’s better to save them for later in the season.