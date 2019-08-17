The best fantasy football team name puns for 2019

It’s fantasy football season! There are plenty of resources to research which players to draft for your team, but not many suggestions for actual team names. That’s where we come in, with 50 team names free for you to use.

I’ve taken the liberty of splitting these team names into groups, just in case there is a particular genre that might interest you. If more than one team name tickles your fancy, then join more fantasy leagues. The more, the merrier! Without further ado, here are the top 50 fantasy football team names for 2019:

Music-inspired names

Only Foles rush in

More than A. Thielen

I wanna really, really, really wanna Ziggy Ansah

Are we not men? We are Deebo

T.Y., next

Boys named Suh

The miseducation of Taysom Hill

How deep is Kyle Love?

Insane Clowney posse

Ryan Switzer orchestra

All that glitters is Gould

Marquette Kings of Leon

The Taysomhill Gang

Movie-inspired names

Wrath of Saquon

Wentz and Wentzability

Lights, Kamara, action

Punt break

Tom Huddleston (this might be my Loki favorite pick)

Felonious Gruden

Dinner with DeAndre

Saving Private Matt Ryan

The curious case of Benjamin Watson

Clelin Ferrell & his horrible bosses

Television-inspired names

Special thanks to Christian D’Andrea in this section. He must have watched a ton of TGIF growing up.

Burfict Strangers

Step-by-Stephon Gilmore

Hangin’ with Amari Cooper

My Brother and Me ... cole Hardman

Kenan and Kelvin Benjamin

Kelce grammar

Hey Darnold!

Too many Brandin Cooks

Please, nobody actually choose this category

John Wayne Gase

General silliness

DerekCarr noir

I’ve lost the last 5 years, but Sanu season

Fournette battle royale

Two Bills, one Kupp

Hail, Mary, kill

Yards against humanity

The OBJect of your desires

One Kerryon per passenger

Rashaad Penny for your thoughts

Lies, damned lies, and Patrick Mahomes statistics

Death, taxes, and Frank Gore

Keenum? I hardly know him

Kittle caboodle

Kittle: Taste the rainbow

If you like us so much, why don’t Demaryius

Better Mahomes and Gardens

I will never leave you nor for Saquon

Come Johnny Hekker or high water

Happy drafting, everyone!