FIFA World Cup

Skip to main content
clock
menu
more-arrow
no
yes
SBNation.com homepage
Horizontal - White
SBNation.com homepage
Horizontal - White
Horizontal - White
Log in or sign up
Log In
Sign Up
Site search
Search
Search
SBNation.com main menu
Blogs
Secret Base
NFL
NBA
WNBA
MLB
CFB
Soccer
UFC
Wrestling
NHL
CBB
Features
DraftKings Nation
Cycling
Boxing
Podcasts
Outsports
More
Blogs
Secret Base
NFL
All NFL
Fantasy Football
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
Minnesota Vikings
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
Los Angeles Chargers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Football Team
NBA
All NBA
WNBA
Atlanta Hawks
Boston Celtics
Brooklyn Nets
Charlotte Hornets
Chicago Bulls
Cleveland Cavaliers
Dallas Mavericks
Denver Nuggets
Detroit Pistons
Golden State Warriors
Houston Rockets
Indiana Pacers
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers
Memphis Grizzlies
Miami Heat
Milwaukee Bucks
Minnesota Timberwolves
New Orleans Pelicans
New York Knicks
Oklahoma City Thunder
Orlando Magic
Philadelphia 76ers
Phoenix Suns
Portland Trail Blazers
Sacramento Kings
San Antonio Spurs
Sonics Rising
Toronto Raptors
Utah Jazz
Washington Wizards
NBA 2K
G-League and International
WNBA
All WNBA
Swish Appeal
Los Angeles Sparks
Minnesota Lynx
New York Liberty
Washington Mystics
MLB
All MLB
Arizona Diamondbacks
Atlanta Braves
Baltimore Orioles
Boston Red Sox
Chicago Cubs
Chicago White Sox
Cincinnati Reds
Cleveland Baseball
Colorado Rockies
Detroit Tigers
Houston Astros
Kansas City Royals
Los Angeles Angels
Los Angeles Dodgers
Miami Marlins
Milwaukee Brewers
Minnesota Twins
New York Mets
New York Yankees
Oakland Athletics
Philadelphia Phillies
Pittsburgh Pirates
San Diego Padres
San Francisco Giants
Seattle Mariners
St. Louis Cardinals
Tampa Bay Rays
Texas Rangers
Toronto Blue Jays
Washington Nationals
Fake Teams
MLB Trade Rumors
Sabermetrics
CFB
All CFB
Banner Society
View team list
Soccer
All Soccer
German Bundesliga
English Premier League
Italian Serie A
MLS
NWSL
Spanish La Liga
View team list
UFC
MMA Fighting
Bloody Elbow
MMA Fighters
MMA Fight Schedule
MMA Mania
Wrestling
NHL
All NHL
NWHL, CWHL and NCAA Women
Anaheim Ducks
Arizona Coyotes
Boston Bruins
Buffalo Sabres
Calgary Flames
Carolina Hurricanes
Chicago Blackhawks
Colorado Avalanche
Columbus Blue Jackets
Dallas Stars
Detroit Red Wings
Edmonton Oilers
Florida Panthers
Los Angeles Kings
Minnesota Wild
Montreal Canadiens
Nashville Predators
New Jersey Devils
New York Islanders
New York Rangers
Ottawa Senators
Philadelphia Flyers
Pittsburgh Penguins
San Jose Sharks
St. Louis Blues
Tampa Bay Lightning
Toronto Maple Leafs
Vancouver Canucks
Vegas Golden Knights
Washington Capitals
Winnipeg Jets
NCAA Hockey
CBB
Men’s CBB
Women’s CBB
Bracketology
View team list
Features
DraftKings Nation
Cycling
Boxing
Podcasts
Outsports
✕
FIFA World Cup
Follow SB Nation's coverage of the World Cup.
Shared from:
From
Waking The Red
Tickets go on sale August 18 for Canada’s World Cup Qualifiers at BMO Field
By
Michael Singh
August 16
/
new
Shared from:
From
Bavarian Football Works
Germany Watch: Bernd Leno to be challenged at Arsenal?
By
CSmith1919
August 16
/
new
Shared from:
From
Waking The Red
Canada will host World Cup Qualifiers this September at BMO Field
By
Michael Singh
August 9
/
new
Shared from:
From
Bavarian Football Works
Hermann Gerland contemplating offer to join former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick with Germany
By
CSmith1919
August 6
/
new
Shared from:
From
Bavarian Football Works
Bayern Munich Alumni: Louis Van Gaal back as Netherlands coach
By
RuneKingThor
August 4
/
new
Shared from:
From
Bavarian Football Works
Germany coach Hansi Flick confirms that Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels will continue under him
By
Ineednoname
August 2
/
new
Shared from:
From
DraftKings Nation
Why is Qatar in the 2021 Gold Cup? An explainer on the Asian side joining a North American competition
By
Chinmay Vaidya
July 23
/
new
Shared from:
From
Waking The Red
Bill Manning discusses Jozy Altidore situation, return to Toronto, BMO Field expansion and more
By
Michael Singh
July 16
/
new
Shared from:
From
Bavarian Football Works
On This Day in History: Germany 7 - Brazil 1
By
Jack Laushway
July 8
/
new
Shared from:
From
Bavarian Football Works
Three reasons Germany can win the 2022 World Cup
By
CSmith1919
July 7
/
new
Shared from:
From
Waking The Red
PODCAST: Epi. 51—Waking the Red Weekly: Armas Out, on Jozy Altidore, and a return to BMO?
By
Waking the Red staff
July 6
/
new
Shared from:
From
Bavarian Football Works
Arsene Wenger proposes changes to the FIFA World Cup — including the tournament running every two years!
By
Jack Laushway
July 5
/
new
Shared from:
From
Waking The Red
PODCAST: Epi. 50—Waking the Red Weekly: Chris Armas, the CanPL, and TFC injuries
By
Waking the Red staff
June 29
/
new
Shared from:
From
Outsports
Anti-gay slur means no home fans for Mexico World Cup qualifiers
By
Karleigh Webb
June 18
/
new
Shared from:
From
DraftKings Nation
Mexico will play in empty stadium to open World Cup Qualifying due to homophobia
By
Collin Sherwin
June 18
/
new
Shared from:
From
FMF State Of Mind
Mexico gets two match ban and fine for infamous chant
By
rhzunam80
June 18
/
new
Shared from:
From
FMF State Of Mind
Mexico finds out CONCACAF rivals for World Cup qualification.
By
rhzunam80
June 18
/
new
Shared from:
From
Waking The Red
What’s next for Canada in 2022 World Cup Qualifying?
By
Michael Singh
June 16
/
new
Shared from:
From
Bavarian Football Works
Alphonso Davies and Canada reach the final round of World Cup qualifying in a dramatic win against Haiti
By
Jack Laushway
June 16
/
new
Shared from:
From
Waking The Red
PODCAST: Epi. 48—Waking the Red Weekly: The Jozy situation, TFC presser, and CanMNT WCQ preview
By
Waking the Red staff
June 15
/
new
Shared from:
From
Waking The Red
Preview: Canada are 90 minutes away from reaching the final round of World Cup Qualifying
By
Anthony Khoury
June 15
/
new
Shared from:
From
Bavarian Football Works
Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies shines in World Cup qualifier for Canada
By
Jack Laushway
June 9
/
new
Shared from:
From
Waking The Red
Things we noticed following Canada’s 4-0 win over Suriname: Davies and David forever
By
Mitchell Tierney
June 9
/
new
Shared from:
From
Waking The Red
FT: Canada 4-0 Suriname—World Cup Qualifying match thread & how to watch
By
Michael Singh
June 8
/
new
Shared from:
From
Waking The Red
PODCAST: Epi. 47—Waking the Red Weekly: ft. Kristian Jack and Rachel Doerrie
By
Waking the Red staff
June 8
/
new
Shared from:
From
Waking The Red
HIGHLIGHTS: Canada triumph over Aruba to remain undefeated in World Cup Qualifying
By
Michael Singh
June 6
/
new
Shared from:
From
The Bent Musket
Tajon Buchanan shines bright in first National Team cap
By
Josh Nye
June 6
/
new
Shared from:
From
Sounder At Heart
Permanent grass pitch unlikely but possible, Sounders president says
By
Jeremiah Oshan
June 5
/
new
Shared from:
From
Waking The Red
CanMNT Preview: Canada look to maintain perfect WCQ start against Aruba
By
Anthony Khoury
June 4
/
new
Shared from:
From
Waking The Red
A look at Canada’s squad for World Cup Qualifiers against Aruba, Suriname
By
Mitchell Tierney
May 30
/
new
Shared from:
From
Bavarian Football Works
No Upamecano for France!? Bayern Munich’s big transfer will miss out on this summer’s Euros
By
Jack Laushway
May 19
/
new
Shared from:
From
Waking The Red
BMO Field to expand to 45,000 seats ahead of 2026 World Cup
By
Michael Singh
April 20
/
new
Pagination
More Stories