F1 confirms Belgian Grand Prix at Spa for at least two more seasons

One of the most iconic circuits in all of Formula 1 will be back for at least two more seasons. F1 announced on Friday that the Belgian Grand Prix will remain on the calendar until 2025, after a one-year extension of the current deal, which was set to expire at the end of 2024.

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, or Spa as it is commonly known, is one of the drivers’ favorite circuits on the entire schedule. A mixture of fast, challenging corners coupled with one of the longest straights on the schedule makes it a thrillride for drivers and fans alike. Spa is also the biggest circuit on the schedule — measuring in at over four miles long — which means weather is often a challenge. Drivers might encounter rain on one portion of the track, and completely dry conditions on another.

Wet conditions were a factor in this year’s F1 Sprint race at Spa, and rain impacted qualifying for the Grand Prix as well as drivers opted for the intermediate tyres until late in Q2.

“Spa is synonymous with Formula 1 having been one of the circuits in our first ever season and is much-loved by fans and drivers alike, so I am delighted to extend our relationship with them until 2025. The promoter has taken big strides in the last few years to improve the fan experience and infrastructure, and work is ongoing between all the stakeholders with a clear focus on delivering safe and exciting racing,” said F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali in a statement. “I would like to thank the promoter and the Government of Wallonia for their continued support.”