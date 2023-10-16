Haas F1 unveils special livery for the United States Grand Prix

Formula 1 returns to the United States this week, as the grid heads to Texas fur the United States Grand Prix.

And the sole team with American ties on the grid is leaning into that status, as Haas unveiled special livery for this weekend’s race.

The move comes as Haas’ status as that single American team is being challenged. The sport’s governing body approved a bid by the Andretti-Cadillac partnership, which now heads to Formula One Management (FOM) for a discussion regarding commercial rights and adding a potential 11th team.

When announcing that bid, Michael Andretti leaned into the “All-American” nature of the partnership. “[An] American manufacturer behind an American team with an American driver will be the biggest story of the year,” said Andretti back in January.

However, Haas has their own American ties, with a headquarters in Kannapolis, North Carolina. The team was also founded by Gene Haas, whose NASCAR team joined that circuit back in 2002 and captured a pair of Drivers’ Championships in 2011 and 2014. Those ties are certainly present on the F1 team’s design for this week:

Getting that US glow up ⭐️



Your first look at our special livery we’ll be running in Austin this weekend!#HaasF1 #USGP pic.twitter.com/qKpWfyhCEe — MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) October 16, 2023

Haas Team Principal Guenther Steiner outlined the vision in a statement to the media.

And also offered a reminder of their status as the only American team on the grid.

One thing that is different this season, is our look and feel is encapsulated under the tagline ‘We The People’ – the first line of the American Constitution. There’s obviously a lot of talk about American teams right now, but we’re still currently the only American team on the Formula 1 grid,” said Steiner.

“Many have said for years that we haven’t exploited that fact, but I’ve always said that’s because we want to earn credibility within the paddock first. We’ve been through a lot in our short time, but along the way have amassed a very loyal, and growing fanbase, and we want to recognize them,” added the Haas team boss. “Yes, it’s some nice marketing, but anyone who works with my team knows how passionate they are, and how funny and genuine our fans are. This race is dedicated to them as, we the people, make Haas what it is.”