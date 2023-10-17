Toto Wolff laments ‘what might have been’ at Qatar Grand Prix

The Formula 1 grid heads to Texas, as a tripleheader begins with this weekend’s United States Grand Prix. However, in his preview of the upcoming race Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff could not help but lament what might have been for Mercedes just two weeks ago.

The team had a golden opportunity to press their advantage over Ferrari in the battle for second place in the Constructors’ Championship, with both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell starting in the top three in the Qatar Grand Prix. Yet that opportunity was dashed at on the opening lap of the race, as the teammates collided, knocking Hamilton out of the race and sending Russell to the back of the field.

While Russell salvaged a fourth-place finish, allowing Mercedes to gain a few points in their fight with Ferrari, it could have been much more for the Silver Arrows.

“The last round in Qatar was a case of what might have been,” described Wolff.

“As a team, you never want to see your cars collide. It was frustrating to leave a lot of points on the table, particularly as the pace of the car was strong,” added the Mercedes boss. “It was encouraging though to see how the drivers and the team reacted. Both Lewis and George know the team comes first and do not ever intend to jeopardise that. I am sure we will all grow from this moment. We’re now focused on Austin and making sure we get the most out of each upcoming weekend.”

Wolff then turned to Texas, and previewed the team’s final upgrade for the 2023 campaign.

“We’ll be bringing a modified floor, which is the last significant update we will take to the track this year,” said Wolff. “It will hopefully bring a small gain but more importantly, is another milestone in setting our development path for W15.”

As for their fight with Ferrari, Wolff knows that every point counts in that battle.

“The battle for second in the Constructors’ has become more intense in recent races. We will keep our heads down, keep pushing and aim to score as many points as we can to increase our advantage.”

In addition to F1 returning to the United States for the second of three stateside races, this weekend likely marks Wolff’s own return to the grid. The Mercedes boss has missed the last two races as he recovers from knee surgery, but is expected to be with the team in Austin.

Despite being away from the team, Wolff has remained an integral part of their operation, even if done remotely. Ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix Hamilton told the media that Wolff was part of “every” meeting.