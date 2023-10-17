Patrick Mahomes, Rory McIlroy, and Travis Kelce among athletes joining ownership of Alpine F1

Otro Capital announced on Tuesday a new $200 million investment in Formula 1 team Alpine, backed by a group of athlete investors including Patrick Mahomes, Rory McIlroy, and Travis Kelce.

Otro Capital was part of a group that purchased a 24% ownership stake in the team back in June. Other investors in Alpine at that time included actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney — who purchased Wrexham F.C. in November of 2020 — and fellow actor Michael B. Jordan.

In addition to Mahomes, McIlroy, and Kelce, the group includes boxer Anthony Joshua, soccer players Trent Alexander-Arnold and Juan Mata, and Roger Ehrenberg, who has ownership stakes in the Miami Marlins and Real Salt Lake.

In the announcement, the new investors spoke about joining the ownership group at Alpine.

“I’ve always had a passion for all sports. The opportunity to lead an investor group with Travis in Alpine F1 alongside Otro Capital was one I couldn’t pass up,” said Mahomes. “It’s an exciting time for the sport and this is an opportunity to bring our shared values to the world stage. I’m looking forward to being a part of its growth.”

“Passion for excellence on the golf course has led me to admire the same pursuit in Formula 1. Partnering with Otro Capital in Alpine F1 is an exhilarating venture that unites my love for sports, competition, and the relentless drive to be the best,” said McIlroy.

“I am thrilled to lead an investor group and join forces with Patrick and the team at Otro Capital on this exciting venture with Alpine F1. Our shared passion for excellence and innovation forms the cornerstone of this partnership,” said Kelce. “It’s about being able to contribute to a sport that demands precision, teamwork, and relentless pursuit of success. I am looking forward to this new chapter and can’t wait to see what we achieve together.”

And now we wait to see Taylor Swift in the paddock.