United States Grand Prix: Live qualifying coverage

This week marks the start of a Formula 1 triple-header, as the grid will see three races across three weekends. But before heading to Mexico City for the Mexican Grand Prix, and Brazil for the São Paulo Grand Prix, F1 makes its annual stop in Austin, for this weekend’s United States Grand Prix.

As this is an F1 Sprint weekend, things get rolling early. Teams and drivers will have just one hour of practice before qualifying for the Grand Prix gets underway Friday afternoon.

There are many storylines as weekend gets underway down in Austin, from Sergio Pérez fighting for his Red Bull future, the battle for second place in the Constructors’ Championship between Ferrari and Mercedes, and the return of Daniel Ricciardo, as he comes back from an injury suffered at the Dutch Grand Prix.

