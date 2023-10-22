Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc could be in trouble after the United States Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton’s second-place finish at the United States Grand Prix, along with the sixth-place finish from Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, could be in danger following some post-race inspections.

According to a document released following the conclusion of the USGP, Formula 1 Technical Delegate inspected the planks on both cars, and noted that the skids were “not in compliance” with F1’s Technical Regulations:

Article 3.5.9 of the F1 Technical Regulations governs the “Plank Assembly,” and subsection (e) as identified above reads as follows:

The thickness of the plank assembly measured normal to the lower surface must be 10mm ± 0.2mm and must be uniform when new. A minimum thickness of 9mm will be accepted due to wear, and conformity to this provision will be checked at the peripheries of the designated holes.

Penalties for violations of the Technical Regulations can include disqualification. Should such a penalty be handed down, it would shake up the final results.

All cars undergo such inspections following the conclusion of the grand prix. Only Hamilton and Leclerc — and not their teammates George Russell and Carlos Sainz Jr. — were noted by Bauer.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.