Nico Hülkenberg marks F1 career milestone with incredible helmet

Haas driver Nico Hülkenberg will mark an impressive career milestone in this weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix, as he is set to start his 200th race.

And he will do so in incredible fashion, thanks to a fantastic crash helmet to mark the occasion.

The driver shared a video as well as some images of the custom design on social media Thursday, ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix. The helmet features photos from his F1 career, his days in Formula 3, and other meaningful images in the driver’s life:

Earlier this week, the Haas driver shared what it meant to mark 200 races in F1, a milestone legendary drivers such as Niki Lauda and Alain Prost did not reach:

“Of course, that was a different era with fewer races, nowadays it’s a lot easier to rack up a bigger number of grand prixs,” said Hülkenberg. “Nonetheless, it’s still a milestone and an achievement and I’m very happy to hit and break that 200 GP marker board. I’m excited for this weekend in general, it’s a cool place and it will be a little bit more special this week.”

He also outlined what advice, if any, he would give his younger self:

“Regrets? Not so many. My dress sense has gotten better as I get older, you go through phases, and you have to find yourself! Obviously, not every decision or team move would I do the same, but you live and learn, it’s always difficult to predict the future if you don’t have a crystal ball,” added Hülkenberg. “There are many more things to achieve, we all know that. Right now, I’m still very motivated and am looking ahead.”