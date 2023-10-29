More history for Max Verstappen at the Mexico City Grand Prix

Max Verstappen’s stunning Formula 1 season rolls on.

The Red Bull driver captured another win in Sunday’s Mexico City Grand Prix, outlasting Lewis Hamilton to secure his 16th victory of the season. With that mark, Verstappen broke his own record of 15 victories in a single F1 season, a record the Red Bull driver set a season ago.

It was also Verstappen’s third-straight victory in Mexico.

The three-time World Champion now stands atop a list along with Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel for the most victories in a single season. Schumacher set the pace with 13 wins during the 2004 season, a mark Vettel tied during his championship campaign in 2013.

Verstappen eclipsed both drivers last year, and then himself with his drive on Sunday:

The records keep tumbling for @Max33Verstappen



An incredible 16th win of the season #F1 #MexicoGP pic.twitter.com/q9XrlRcmhr — Formula 1 (@F1) October 29, 2023

Verstappen needed to pick up a few spots on Sunday to secure that 16th victory, as Ferrari locked out the front row during qualifying with Charles Leclerc on pole with teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. alongside him. But he got off to a phenomenal start, catching a tow from Leclerc along the long straight into Turn 1, and he was able to overtake the Ferrari driver on the opening lap.

He also had to hold off the field on a restart following a big crash from Kevin Magnussen. The shunt brought out the red flag, but on the subsequent restart Verstappen held off Leclerc, who was then locked in a battle with Hamilton for P2. The Mercedes driver ultimately won that fight, with Leclerc setting for third.

But in a season that has largely been all about Verstappen, the Red Bull driver made a little more history on this Sunday.